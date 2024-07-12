Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Zelenskyj returns home with promised billions in aid from NATO. Russia suffers new losses. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from July 12, 10:22 am: Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war continue to rise. According to Ukrainian sources, Putin’s troops have lost 1,030 soldiers in the last 24 hours; they were either killed orhe hurtzt, says Kiev. However, the exact figures cannot be independently verified.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Ukraine war. The information on the war in Ukraine cannot be independently verified.

NATO continues to support the Ukraine

First report: Kiev – After the NATO summit in Washington, Ukraine sees itself strengthened for its fight against Russia. Until the country joins the military alliance, Kiev is relying on security agreements with NATO states, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington after the summit and after talks with, among others, US President Joe Biden Ukraine will continue to make progress in developing its own security architecture.

Ukrainian soldiers during a military exercise in the Zaporizhia region. (Archive photo) © Andriy Andriyenko/Imago

At the end of their summit, the heads of state and government of the 32 NATO countries pledged support to the war-torn country until it defeats Russia. The alliance is determined to support Ukraine in building a military force capable of ending Russian aggression, according to a statement released after a meeting with Zelensky. Ukraine’s fight for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity contributes directly to Euro-Atlantic security. NATO’s support will continue for as long as necessary.

The declaration once again highlights the decisions of the NATO summit to strengthen Ukraine. With these, the alliance states promise to provide military aid worth 40 billion euros within the next year. Ukraine is also assured that it can no longer be stopped on its way to joining the defence alliance. Both of these are also intended to convey to the Russian President Wladimir Putin show that he should not rely on NATO ever getting tired of supporting Ukraine.

