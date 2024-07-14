Rada MP Dubinsky: Zelensky’s office fears Ukrainians’ demands for peace

Volodymyr Zelensky and his team are afraid of Ukrainians’ demands for peace and therefore are trying to divide society with the help of a reservation system from mobilization. This was stated by Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky in his Telegram channel.

“In President Zelensky’s office, they are panicky afraid of talking about peace. They are afraid that they will be heard in society, that this will become a demand of citizens to the authorities,” he noted.

As Dubinsky emphasized, it was precisely to prevent such a scenario that Kyiv developed a system of reserving citizens from mobilization. Supporters of the continuation of the conflict will receive protection from conscription, and fighters for peace are sent to the front, the Rada deputy summarized.

It was previously reported that Ukrainians under 25 years of age, who previously had the status of “limited fitness”, could be mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On April 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law of the Verkhovna Rada on reducing the minimum age of mobilization in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 25 years. Later, Zelensky also signed a law on tightening mobilization in the country, according to which the category of “limited fitness” was abolished.