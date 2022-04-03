Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

split

According to Ukrainian information, there is increasing hope that Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy will meet soon. News ticker on Ukraine negotiations.

Ukraine conflict *: The USA stock theirs $300 million in military aid to Ukraine (see first report).

*: The USA stock theirs $300 million in military aid to Ukraine (see first report). China denies intentionally circumventing sanctions against Russia (see first report). Poland, meanwhile, is demanding tougher sanctions (see update from April 2, 2.45 p.m.).

Meanwhile, Kyiv is hoping for a direct meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin for the first time (see update from April 2, 10:35 p.m.).

This News ticker on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and diplomatic efforts is continuously updated. More background information on the Ukraine crisis* here.

Update from April 3, 6:02 a.m: According to Kiev, Russia “orally” agreed to the main Ukrainian demands in the peace talks. This was reported by the AFP news agency during the night.

Moscow has accepted Ukraine’s proposals, but there is still no agreement on the status of the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, Kiev’s chief negotiator David Arachamia said on Ukrainian television on Saturday. An “official written confirmation” from the Russian side is not yet available, he admitted.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy © SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

Ukraine negotiations: Hope for an early meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

Update from April 2, 10:35 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian government, weeks of negotiations could soon lead to a direct meeting between the two presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. With a view to the current status, the Ukrainian chief negotiator David Arakhamiya spoke on state television on Saturday evening of a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. The drafts of the relevant documents are already so far advanced that a “direct talk between the two heads of state” is possible. However, Arachamija did not provide any further information on the current status of the negotiations

Therefore, our task at the moment is to finalize the documents and the outstanding issues in order to facilitate an eventual meeting of the presidents,” said Arakhamiya. According to current knowledge, the possible meeting would probably be held in Turkey. Over the past few weeks, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for a face-to-face meeting with Putin. The Kremlin had previously rejected the demands with reference to a lack of basis.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could soon meet directly with Vladimir Putin for negotiations. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/dpa

War in Ukraine: Moscow threatens to end ISS cooperation

Update from April 2, 4:15 p.m.: Moscow has threatened to end cooperation on the International Space Station if the United States and other Western countries do not lift their sanctions against Russia. The Moscow leadership will shortly propose specific deadlines for ending the cooperation. This was announced by the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, via Telegram on Saturday. The letters would then be sent to the space agencies of the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union.

Ukraine war: Poland calls for tougher sanctions against Russia

Update from April 2, 2:45 p.m.: In the Ukraine war, Poland is pushing for a further tightening of EU sanctions against Russia. According to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the punitive measures taken so far are not sufficient. At a meeting with EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Saturday, he pointed out that the Russian ruble has now returned to the level it was before the attack on Ukraine.

“This means that all economic measures – micro and macroeconomic, financial, budgetary and monetary – have not worked as some politicians would have liked,” said Morawiecki. In some EU countries, under the pressure of the economy, there is even talk of a normalization of relations with Russia. This was strictly rejected by the prime minister of the EU and NATO member. “There will be no return to normal until Ukraine has defended its freedom and sovereignty. Until that happens, Europe will be exposed to weakness, humiliated, toothless and unable to act in accordance with its fundamental universal values ​​such as liberty and the right to life.” That is why more “real sanctions” are needed. In addition, more money is needed from the EU to support the Ukrainian refugees in the reception centers.

Ukraine war: Pope Francis condemns – but avoids direct criticism of Putin

Update from April 2, 1:40 p.m.: Pope Francis has condemned the Ukraine war but avoided direct criticism of Russia. At the start of a visit to Malta, the head of the Catholic Church said on Saturday in the capital Valletta that the “darkness of war” had come from Eastern Europe. Once again, “a powerful few” fomented conflict. However, as on previous occasions, the 85-year-old did not name either Russia or its President Vladimir Putin.

“I am in favor of all religious leaders working together for peace in Ukraine,” Pope Francis also said Editorial Network Germany (RND). He “sent people to Kyiv” – added dem RNDHowever, the report added: “I would prefer to come myself.” The Vatican has also confirmed that such a trip is “on the table”.

Pope Francis speaks to journalists on plane en route to Malta. © Johannes Neudecker/dpa

Update from April 2, 11:30 a.m: The EU should prepare for more EU refugees, says Migration expert Gerald Knaus. in the Mercury-Interview he explains how the distribution* can succeed.

Ukraine negotiations: US increases support – New Russia sanctions tones from China

First report: Kyiv/Moscow – Sanctions against Russia, arms deliveries to Ukraine and verbal threats against Vladimir Putin*: These are currently the most common means used in the West’s fight against the Ukraine war*. The United States is now increasing its defense support for Ukraine by a further $300 million (271 million euros).

As the Department of Defense announced in Washington on Friday (April 1, local time), the additional “security aids” include laser-guided missile systems, Switchblade combat drones, ammunition, night vision devices, communication systems, spare parts and medical supplies. Since the start of the Ukraine war, the United States had already pledged aid totaling $1.6 billion.

Ukraine negotiations: USA continue to support Kyiv – Germany is also sending armaments

The renewed increase in military support to Ukraine “underscores the United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The US thus supported the “heroic efforts” of the Ukrainians to end the Russian war of aggression.

Germany is now also supporting Ukraine with armaments. On Friday, for example, the Federal Ministry of Defense confirmed that it had allowed several armored personnel carriers from former GDR stocks to be resold to Ukraine. More reactions from Germany can be found here.

Ukraine negotiations: EU warns China – Beijing denies deliberate circumvention of Russia sanctions

Meanwhile, the EU had warned China against supporting Russia in circumventing Western sanctions. The leadership in Beijing has not yet condemned the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Externally, China* offers itself as a neutral mediator, but the state media largely follow the Russian line and primarily criticize the USA and NATO.

Now, for the first time, the Chinese government has explicitly denied wanting to circumvent Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war. “We are not doing anything intentionally to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Americans and Europeans,” director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs, Wang Lutong, said at a news conference on Saturday (April 2).

Nevertheless, he criticized the punitive measures. “We are against sanctions, and the impact of these sanctions could also spill over to the rest of the world,” Wang said. He demanded that China’s normal trade with Moscow “should not be affected”. For the benefit of the global economy, it must be a matter of “avoiding a possible interruption in the supply and industrial chains”.

Ukraine negotiations: EU appeals to China – but Beijing rejects the key to the problem

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently appealed to Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine. China’s foreign ministry representative Wang warned on Saturday not to overestimate China’s role. “The key to this problem is not in the hands of China, but in Washington and Brussels,” he said. It’s about European security and “it’s up to the Europeans to settle the matter”.

Joe Biden (right), President of the USA, spoke to Xi Jinping (screen), President of China (archive image) in mid-March © -/The White House/AP/dpa

Ukraine negotiations: The prospect of a solution has deteriorated recently – “No favorable conditions”

Prospects for a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia worsened late in the week after Russia on Friday reported the first attack by the Ukrainian army on Russian territory since the war began. The attack does not “create favorable conditions for the continuation of negotiations” with Kyiv, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to a new virtual round of talks with Ukrainian representatives that began on Friday. Ukraine would neither confirm nor deny the attack. (dpa/AFP/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.