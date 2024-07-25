Home page politics

Foreign Minister Kuleba is looking for an approach to a diplomatic solution in China. © Uncredited/Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AP

The Ukrainian foreign minister is in Beijing looking for a diplomatic solution. Zelenskyj is demonstratively praising China. Moscow is reacting cautiously to Kyiv’s interest in talks.

Kiev/Beijing – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism about possible diplomatic progress during a trip by his Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to Russia’s ally China. “There is a clear signal that China supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Zelensky.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister is currently in Beijing to bring Ukrainian and Chinese positions closer together for a diplomatic solution to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Kuleba also confirmed that Kiev is interested in talks with Moscow. So far, the Kremlin has reacted cautiously.

China is Russia’s most important ally. Beijing is therefore said to have a great influence on decisions in Moscow. Zelenskyj praised China for keeping the promise of head of state and party leader Xi Jinping not to supply weapons to Russia. He is waiting for Kuleba’s return for further information.

Response to offer of talks: Kremlin insists on war aims

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was skeptical about Kiev’s willingness to talk about peace. Russia will fully implement its war aims, he said. “Whether through a special military operation or through negotiations – we have no alternative to achieving our goals. And we will achieve them in any case,” Peskov said.

Russia reacts cautiously to Ukrainian willingness to talk © Sergei Bobylev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Of course, negotiations are preferable, but talks are made more difficult by the fact that Zelenskyj has no legitimacy as President of Ukraine, he claimed once again. He viewed Kyiv’s attempts to push for a diplomatic solution through Beijing as a dire situation for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the war aims are Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership and several areas in the east and southeast of the country. Moscow is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. Moscow is also sticking to its demand for the “denazification of Ukraine”, which the Kremlin probably means the installation of a government in Kiev that is dependent on Russia.

Kiev, in turn, had demanded a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. However, the latest initiatives by Foreign Minister Kuleba indicate that the Ukrainians may be willing to compromise. During his trip to China, Kuleba tried to coordinate his own peace plan with the diplomatic solution to the conflict offered by Beijing. He had stated that direct talks with Moscow were the goal.

Kremlin sees disillusionment in Kyiv, Selenskyj promises to strengthen the front

Peskov said that the details of the offer were unclear to him so far. But it was obvious that the Ukrainian leadership was in trouble. “Sooner or later – perhaps not as quickly as we hoped – the number of people who will try to look soberly at what is happening will increase.”

In his evening message, Zelenskyj only explained that Ukraine was continuing to strengthen the front in addition to diplomatic efforts. He had spoken with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov about the continued supply of combat units. He did not provide any details.

Incident at the front: Kiev soldiers shoot at each other

First of all, the Ukrainian military weakened itself: in a shootout between Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv front line area, three men were killed and four others were injured. The injured were taken to hospital and their condition was serious, the Khortyza battalion said on Telegram. Personal differences between those involved were given as the reason for the shootout.

During the war, soldiers on both sides repeatedly attack each other. According to military experts, such cases indicate low morale and discipline in the respective units.

Kremlin replaces air force chief

But not everything is going according to plan for Russia either, as indicated by changes in the top leadership of the air force. The new air force chief is Sergei Kobylash, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced. Kobylash previously commanded the fleet of Russian long-range bombers. Ukraine accuses the general from Odessa of bombing cities and other civilian objects. Kobylash’s successor as commander of the long-range bombers will be General Sergei Kuwaldin. Nothing is known about the future use of the current air force chief Sergei Dronov. dpa