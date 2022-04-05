“We see equipment arriving from different directions. We see the Russians strengthening their ranks and refueling (…) We know that they are preparing for a massive attack,” Gaday said in a video message.

He added that “the bombing operations are intensifying. Last night there was an attempt to enter Robezhny (near Lugansk), which was repelled by our fighters and destroyed many tanks, and there were dozens of bodies” belonging to Russian soldiers.

He continued, “Unfortunately, two volunteers were killed yesterday by a mine or artillery shell explosion,” and “a church was bombed and two monks were injured,” without providing additional details.

The governor called on the residents of the area to leave. And he said in his message: “Please do not hesitate. Today, I have evacuated a thousand people. Please do not wait until your homes are bombed.”“.

In turn, the mayor of Borova, a town halfway between Lugansk and Kharkiv, the largest city in the north-east of the country, asked the townspeople to leave.

“We are forced to make a decision to evacuate the residents (…) in order to preserve the safety of citizens. Those who can leave in their own cars are invited to do so!” Alexander Tertechny said in a Facebook post, noting that the authorities had also put buses into service to transport residents. to the train station.

The Ukrainian authorities had said, on Saturday, that the Russian forces were withdrawing from areas in northern Ukraine, especially in the vicinity of the capital, Kyiv, to concentrate them in the east and south of this country.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Aristovich told reporters that “the enemy is regrouping its forces with the intention of continuing the offensive (…) in the Mariupol and Kharkiv regions.”

“The enemy will try to encircle our forces (…) and finish Mariupol, but we are all convinced that they will not succeed,” he added.