About twenty Russian soldiers would have died of “poisoning” in Melitopol, the Ukrainian General Staff reported this Friday. The toxic syndrome would come from an “unknown substance” that the victims possibly ingested, belonging to one of the units that keep this southeastern district of the former Soviet republic under control of Moscow. The facts rekindle one of the deep fears of the Russian troops to die from the food that the Ukrainians give them or that they themselves requisition in warehouses and pantries. Since the beginning of the war, the Kremlin itself has denounced some 500 registered cases, especially in areas conquered in the first months of the war. “The invaders continue to suffer casualties, even out of combat,” says the statement from the General Staff, which explains that the episode occurred on April 24. However, it does not provide details on whether there were others affected who had to be transferred to the hospital. The alleged covert attack in any case revives the legend that Melitopol is not the best place to accept food if you are the invader. A town occupied since the second day of the war and known for its extensive crops, farmers watered their cherry trees with poison when they began to load with fruit in spring. Dozens of Russian soldiers who ate the cherries from the trees suffered severe poisoning in what then-mayor Ivan Fedorov called “the latest chapter of partisan resistance in Melitopol.” There have also been reports of Russian soldiers who have died or become ill after drinking liquor made by the region’s neighbors. And other more dramatic ones, such as the execution in November of eight people surprised when they poisoned the vodka of a regiment. An old tactic The use of this type of action is very old. History describes it as a tactic in battles where water wells were poisoned to slaughter the enemy’s animals and the enemy himself if he was not alert. Known and deplored by the international community has been the use of toxic agents in the Vietnam War. And in 1942 a group of Allied scientists came to think of making radioactive food to poison hundreds of thousands of Japanese and German soldiers. The plan, of course, was never executed. There wasn't enough nuclear material for that much food and there wasn't a chance to hand it over to the military without first causing a trail of atomic destruction along the way. The strategy of eliminating someone with isotopes or another terrible poison is also not unknown to the Kremlin, especially from the Cold War to the 'Navalni case' or the 2006 assassination of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko with a dose of polonium 210 poured into his mug. during a meeting with two other former secret agents in a London hotel. It should be remembered how in March 2022 the alerts were unleashed when the Russian magnate, Roman Abramovich, and two Ukrainian members of his entourage returned from Moscow, where they had tried to negotiate peace, with symptoms of illness. kyiv blamed the Kremlin while the United States denied that it was a poisoning and attributed it to “environmental factors.” But the truth is that at the next peace table in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan preferred to avoid handshakes and no one from the Ukrainian delegation drank or tried the buffet. Fear is free. The one of the Russian units to die assassinated by a can of meat dates from last spring, when the first cases began to be known. At that time, the invaders still forced many Ukrainian elders and women to cook for them, those who remained in the villages after the husbands and sons marched to the front. The most notorious case occurred in April when two soldiers were killed, another 28 ended up in hospital in serious condition and more than 400 suffered massive alcohol poisoning after accepting cakes and drinks handed out to them by Izium residents. Both one and the other had been adulterated. Alcohol, someone else’s case The Russian Ministry of Defense normally classifies these cases as unrelated to combat, especially with alcohol, but last August it filed a complaint against Kiev, whose government it accused of using chemical elements in the war. International Law does not accept this type of tactics and neither do pacifist organizations, among other reasons because of the risk to the civilian population and children. The Kremlin then claimed that Ukraine had poisoned a group of its soldiers stationed in Zaporozia with the toxin that causes botulism. kyiv replied that the sick would have eaten expired meat. Precisely the rumor that local troops spread cans of canned goods in poor condition where they are withdrawn for the Russians to find, or that some residents poison the food in their pantries with cyanide, rat poison or cleaning products before fleeing the cities to about to be occupied, caution has increased among the Kremlin troops. In the first weeks of the war they used to loot everything they found in their path. The latest withdrawals in areas such as Kherson have revealed that they were leaving behind Ukrainian rations despite suffering real problems to stock up on Russian products.

