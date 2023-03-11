Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Nail Akkoyun

The Ukrainian President talks about Norwegian arms deliveries and again calls for fighter jets from the West. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 11, 08:55: Ukraine has published plans for its counter-offensive in the war against Russia. “We are in no hurry, we will reorganize in the next two months. We will tire the Russians in Bakhmut and then focus on other areas,” Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said La Stampa.

Photo from March 2nd: Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mikhailo Podoliak in Kiev © Ruslan Kaniuka/Imago

Ukraine war: will there soon be fighter jet help from Norway?

First report from March 11th: KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed Norway as a special European ally in terms of military assistance ahead of the spring offensive against Russia’s war of aggression. Norway is setting an example by supporting the fight with $7 billion over the next five years, Zelenskyy said in a video message distributed in Kiev on Friday evening (March 10) after a meeting with Oslo’s Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram . He went on to say that other countries should take Norway as an example.

Minister Gram said that Norway respects Ukraine’s defense struggle and the victims. Norway will support the country for as long as necessary. Thanks to Norway, Ukraine has expanded its air defense, artillery and other areas, Zelenskyy said. Steps had been discussed to make Ukraine’s defense offensive this spring a success.

A Norwegian Air Force Lockheed Martin F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jet takes off from Karup Air Force Base in Denmark. (Archive photo) © Björn Trotsky/Imago

Ukraine War: Zelenskyj praises Norway – Leopard tanks for Kiev

The possibility of training pilots on Western fighter jets was also discussed with Norway, said Zelenskyj. Ukraine calls for fighter jets as an urgent requirement to defeat Russia. So far, however, there has been no fighter jet commitment. Russia warns against such a delivery because, according to Moscow, this means that the NATO countries are directly involved in the war.

The Scandinavian NATO country Norway will provide Ukraine with eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks. There are also up to four escort vehicles and funds for ammunition and spare parts. Germany, for example, wants to deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks to Ukraine. At the beginning of February, Norway also announced that it would procure 54 new Leopard tanks from the German armaments company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, with an option for a further 18. (nak/dpa)