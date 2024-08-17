Lawyer Rubilar: Kyiv responded to the Argentine court’s request for Churkin’s extradition

Kyiv responded to the request of the Argentine court to extradite Russian Igor Churkin, who was detained at the Buenos Aires airport in January this year at the request of Ukraine. This was reported by his lawyer Christian Rubilar, reports TASS.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has given an answer. There are reasons for refusal,” the lawyer specified. He explained that Kyiv intends to arrest Churkin not because of the gravity of the crime he is suspected of, but because of the importance of his figure.

Rubilar stressed that this is a very serious violation, which means that the Russian is a high-value military target for the Ukrainian side. In addition, Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of his life.

The attorney general for extradition believes he has the right to arrest Churkin on suspicion, without evidence or a court order. “That means they want to detain him for investigation, which for any criminal defense lawyer means they may need to torture him to extract a confession,” the defense attorney added.

Rubilar said he has three days to file his motion, plus a meeting between his client, a prosecutor and a judge, after which a decision will be made.

In early February 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine reported the arrest of Churkin in Argentina. He arrived there for tourism purposes. The agency claims that the detainee “tried to preserve assets in Ukraine at the expense of a state bank.” In July 2022, the Russian and his accomplice were charged.