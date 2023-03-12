Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Stefanishina did not link the guarantees of the West with the start of negotiations with Russia

Kyiv does not link security guarantees from the West to the start of negotiations with the Russian Federation. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna in an interview with Journal du Dimanche.

“We do not associate these guarantees with the start of negotiations with Russia. It is possible that this topic is being discussed at the level of allies, but these negotiations cannot have preconditions,” she said.

Stefanyshina noted that security guarantees are seen as strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine after the end of the conflict.

On March 10, The Wall Street Journal, following an interview with adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak, reported that Kyiv had refused territorial concessions in exchange for separate security guarantees from some European countries. According to the publication, Podolyak said that the country has no other choice but to “continue to fight until Russia is completely ousted from Ukrainian soil,” and called on the West to be ready to “go to the end” together.

According to TASS, Germany, France and the UK have been discussing the possibility of offering Ukraine security guarantees outside of NATO, which could include Kyiv agreeing to territorial concessions. There were no official statements about this.