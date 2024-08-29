Yermak: Four power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants were de-energized

Four power units at Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) were de-energized as a result of damage to the country’s energy system. This was reported by the head of the office of the president of the republic, Andriy Yermak, in his Telegram-channel.

“Four power units at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were disconnected from the grid during the Russian attack on Monday,” he said.

According to Yermak, we are talking about the first, third and fourth power units of the Rivne NPP, as well as power unit number three at the South-Ukrainian NPP, located in the Nikolaev region.

On the morning of August 26, Russian military struck targets in the Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Odesa, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Zhitomir, Sumy and Ternopil regions of Ukraine. It is reported that the Russian Armed Forces may have launched a massive missile attack after Ukrainian drones raided the Saratov region.