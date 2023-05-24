Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Special units are emerging from the Ukrainian armed forces that will be part of the counter-offensive against the Russian army. Four examples.

Munich/Luhansk/Zaporischschja – These are tough words. “It’s getting worse,” Major General Kyrylo Budanov said in a Telegram video message addressed to Russian soldiers: “Your choice is to die or save your life.”

Ukraine war: Kiev presents special forces for counter-offensive

Budanov is head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service and recently cleared Assassination attempts against Russian propagandists a. In his function, the 37-year-old is not insignificantly involved in the planning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. And to stir up trouble with his people in areas occupied by Moscow. And even in Russia self?

Suspected partisans are causing a stir in the Russian border region of Belgorod, while military helicopters and Su fighter jets have apparently been brought down in the neighboring Russian oblast of Bryansk annexed Crimean Peninsula fuel depots exploded. In this mixed situation, Kiev’s special forces become more tangible, those of the invading army of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin Ukraine war should now cause real problems. Our editors give four examples.

On May 23, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (centre) announced the formation of a Ukrainian Marine Corps. © Screenshot [email protected]

Counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Army: 28th Mechanized Brigade

The 28th Mechanized Brigade was originally stationed in the Black Sea port of Odessa to thwart a possible amphibious assault on the city of nearly one million people as the Russian invasion began. Instead, the brigade fought loudly Kyiv Post around Cherson and finally stopped the Russian advance in spring 2022 at Mykolaiv, where it is still fighting today.

According to the report, the brigade commander was killed in fighting in July. Nevertheless, the 28th in the expected counter-offensive in the south in the direction of Zaporizhia, according to the Kyiv Post play a central role because of their experience. Or is she already advancing? So have been strengthened in recent days Explosions near Tokmak in southern Zaporizhia Oblast reported.

Ukrainian Army counteroffensive: 82nd Air Assault Brigade

The Kyiv Post Citing recently leaked Pentagon documents, the 82nd Air Assault Brigade is “the strongest single formation likely to take part in the offensive.” According to leaked US documents, the Ukrainian command plans to combine about half of its NATO-supplied infantry fighting vehicles into this brigade, the newspaper writes.

For classification: Infantry fighting vehicles are used to transport infantry directly into battle under their own fire. Specifically, it is about 40 German Marder tanks and 90 US wheeled armored vehicles Stryker. Western armored vehicles have automatic cannons and night sensors. The armored personnel carriers for the infantry, in conjunction with the main battle tanks and the artillery in the rear, are essential for a militarily successful counter-offensive.

Counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army: 47th separate mechanized brigade “Magura”

There are estimates that the counterstrike could take place in a kind of pincer movement. In the South with a thrust towards Zaporizhia and coming from the north-east in the direction of Luhansk in the east not far from the Russian border. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, among others, had recently warned Moscow of a possible encirclement of Russian troops near Bakhmut.

There, in the middle of the Donbass, they fight loudly Kyiv Post currently the soldiers of the 47th mechanized brigade “Magura”. Said soldiers come out accordingly Kyiv, Dnipro, Odessa and Lviv. It is said to be the first Ukrainian battle formation to receive foreign main battle tanks. The Ukrainian armed forces want to use these same battle tanks to operate offensively in the flat plains of the Donbass, where the counter-offensive was recently postponed due to the rainy season.

Operational: British Challenger 2 main battle tanks delivered to Ukraine. © IMAGO / Cover Images

Counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Army: 73rd Naval Special Operations Center

At the beginning of the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially set up his own marine corps, similar to that in the USA announced. Loud Kyiv Post the existing 73rd Marine Special Operations Center is “a training unit tasked with training combat divers and soldiers who have a mission similar to that of the US Navy SEALs.”

During the war, a unit for specialized boat and amphibious assaults developed, which was “often deployed behind Russian lines in the Dnipro Delta.” So behind the huge river Dnepr, which runs through the country to the Black Sea. According to the report, the 73rd Brigade is already in occupied territory for reconnaissance missions on the Black Sea peninsula of Kinburn south of Mykolaiv. To prepare an advance on Melitopol? (pm)