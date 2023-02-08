Europe’s military aid to Ukraine is becoming more concrete, and the so-called armored coalition is slowly getting rolling. The Ukrainian President sees this as an opportunity to meet Russia’s troops on an equal footing. The overview.

Dhe Ukraine should in future be able to use several battalions of heavy battle tanks from Western armories against the Russian invaders. In addition to the already promised Leopard 2 tanks from a number of western countries, as well as the M1 Abrams from the USA and Challenger 2 from Great Britain, several European countries want to supply more than 100 older Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine. “I thank Germany and all our partners for their support,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video address on Tuesday evening. The delivery will not outperform the Russian invaders on the battlefield, but will at least achieve par with their armed forces.

Selenskyj had previously met with Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Kyiv and talked to him about the current situation in Ukraine. “We are doing everything we can to keep the airspace clear, to ensure that our soldiers have strong tanks and that our artillery is as good as that of the occupiers,” the president said. The leadership in Kyiv is currently following “what the occupiers are preparing” with the greatest attention. The situation around Donetsk in eastern Ukraine is currently “the hottest”.

Pistorius promises further tank deliveries

Ukraine is to receive more than 100 older Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks from a group of European countries, Pistorius announced on his first visit to Kyiv. By the first or second quarter of 2024, at least three battalions of Ukrainians should be equipped with such tanks. In addition to President Zelenskyy, Pistorius also met Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Russia’s war of aggression against the neighboring country has now lasted almost a year.

Pistorius said the Leopard 1 delivery will be in stages. 20 to 25 tanks should be delivered by the summer, and up to 80 by the end of the year. The aim is to get over 100 in the course of the first or second quarter of 2024. This means that at least three Ukrainian battalions could be equipped, including the material to be procured for spare parts and ammunition. In addition, the training of 600 sergeants has begun.