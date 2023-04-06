Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

Vladimir Putin (left) and Volodymyr Zelenskyj are also fighting for the status of Crimea in the Ukraine war. © Montage: Imago/SNA/Itar-Tass/Zuma Press/fn

Ukraine is open to Crimea talks. One is “ready to discuss the matter” – but only under certain conditions.

Kiev – Ukraine’s negotiating terms were clear for a long time: no talks with Russia as long as Russian soldiers are still in Ukrainian territory – including Crimea. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized this line several times. But when it comes to the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, Kiev is suddenly more willing to talk. After a spring offensive, there could be negotiations.

Kiev hints at negotiations on Crimea: “Are ready to discuss”

The deputy head of the presidential office in Kiev, Andriy Sybiha, made negotiations dependent on the state of Crimea’s administrative borders. “If we achieve our strategic goals on the battlefield and get to the administrative borders of Crimea, we are ready to open the diplomatic side and discuss the matter,” said Sybiha the Financial Times.

“On the battlefield” means Ukraine’s planned spring offensive. In it, the areas occupied by Russia are to be recaptured. The most likely direction is an approach in the south of the country towards the coast in order to drive a wedge between the Russian troops stationed there.

Potential for escalation in the Ukraine war: conceivable military conquest of Crimea

According to Sybiha, Kiev does not rule out a military conquest of Crimea. However, Western military experts fear that this could lead to a significant escalation of the war and even provoke Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. Because Moscow regards the strategically important peninsula as its own territory. The nuclear power had always emphasized to defend Crimea with all the means at its disposal. During the war there were several explosions on the peninsula, three people died in an attack on the Crimean bridge.

The advisor to the presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, made it clear on Thursday afternoon that the talks were not about territorial concessions. “Real negotiations” with Moscow can only take place after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. In doing so, he insisted on Kiev’s well-known position.

more on the subject Nuclear danger or path to peace: what if Ukraine wants to attack Crimea?

Negotiations in the Ukraine war about an end: First diplomatic foray in a year

Negotiations in the Ukraine war have been on hold for a long time. Shortly after the war began, there were talks about an armistice. They failed, however, as Ukraine vehemently rejected Russia’s demands. Moscow now not only wants Crimea, but also the annexed areas of Luhansk and Donetsk and the end of Ukraine’s entry into NATO. Kiev rejects this – also with the support of the West, which continues to support Ukraine with arms deliveries. Sybiha’s statements are now Kiev’s first diplomatic thrust since the end of the ceasefire negotiations. There was initially no reaction from Moscow. (as)