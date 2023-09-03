TASS: Kyiv railway station in Moscow was evacuated due to reports of a bomb threat

The Kyiv railway station in Moscow is being evacuated due to reports of a bomb threat. This is reported TASS with reference to emergency services.

“There was a message about the threat of an explosion at the Kievsky railway station. For safety reasons, evacuation is being carried out,” the source said.

According to him, specialists are working on the spot, the information is being checked.

On August 25, visitors to the Zaryadye park located opposite the Kremlin were evacuated in Moscow. The reason was information about an unidentified object. Movement around the territory was also limited, and people in the concert hall were urged not to go outside.