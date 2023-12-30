Zakharova said that Russia has never submitted to ultimatums and blackmail

Advisor to the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, in an interview with journalist Natalya Moseichuk, said that Kyiv will issue an ultimatum to Russia. He also suggested that the West will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, sharply responded to Podolyak’s statement – according to her, Moscow is not subject to blackmail.

Ukraine refused to conduct peace negotiations

Podolyak said that Ukraine will not conduct what is usually understood as peace negotiations. He noted that instead, Kyiv, as part of contacts with Moscow, will issue an ultimatum to it. “There will be no negotiations. In the classical sense of the word. There will be ultimatum demands on the Russian Federation at the highest level, and Russia will accept them,” he said.

Photo: Sergiy Voloshyn / Reuters

The adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine also suggested that Western partners will not deprive Ukraine of support and will continue to provide assistance, despite internal contradictions. Podolyak also believes that support will only increase.

Zakharova said that Russia is not susceptible to blackmail

An official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Podolyak’s statement. “With the last of their strength, these terrorist creatures are trying to zombify their population, so that they can then drag them into the trenches at gunpoint and finish them off there,” Zakharova said. According to her, Russia has never submitted to ultimatums or blackmail.

“Everyone who came with a sword or a grenade was chased away. Anyone who tried to destroy the country or its people was given a prescription against dehumanization,” she added.

The Kremlin spoke about the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov stated that there are no prerequisites for peace negotiations in Ukraine. According to the Kremlin representative, now the topic of negotiations with Ukraine is, in principle, irrelevant.

“We have repeatedly repeated that there is no basis, no foundation for these negotiations,” Peskov said. The representative of the Russian leader noted that since Ukraine legally prohibited negotiations with Russia, the prerequisites for a peaceful settlement have become even fewer.