Tinkering knows no bounds in the Ukraine war. Kiev is now introducing a curious reconnaissance robot for the fight against Vladimir Putin’s army.

Kiev – Ukraine has shown itself to be inventive in the war with Russia when it comes to developing new weapons against the invading troops of the Moscow regime of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin goes.

Against Russia’s army: Ukraine deploys four-legged reconnaissance robot

The most recent example is the Ukrainian army’s drone bomber “Black Widow”. Meanwhile, arms deliveries from the NATO at full speed, as Germany’s promise of twelve more self-propelled howitzers in 2000 proves. And a somewhat curious reconnaissance robot is also among the western deliveries to Kiev in the Ukraine war.

“A four-legged friend” is serving with the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, wrote the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in a post on the short message service X and published a video of the robot from a military exercise. The robot sneaked well camouflaged through the bushes of a forest (see video below) and the drone pilot simulated a reconnaissance mission with it.

Robot dog in the Ukraine war: Also spotted at the New York Police Department

In the article, the Ukrainians did not mention what they call the robot, whether it is a domestic innovation or whether the robot was also provided from Western countries for defensive combat. But there is one clue that speaks in favor of the second scenario. Specifically: At the beginning of 2021, the New York Police Department (NYPD) from the American metropolis of the same name presented a mechanical helper on four legs that looks very similar to the Ukrainian reconnaissance robot shown in photos.

It was a robot equipped with a camera and transmission technology, called Digidog. The New York Post published a photo of the robot from a mission in the Bronx. According to the Computer Image At the time, the Digidog cost 74,500 US dollars per copy, which today corresponds to around 67,450 euros. According to the trade magazine, the Digidog of the New York police authorities goes back to a model called “Spot” presented in 2017 by the robotics entrepreneur Boston Dynamics. The robot dog Spot went on sale in June 2020.

With four legs: the reconnaissance robot of the Ukrainian army. © Screenshot X@DefenceU

Robot dog of the Ukrainian army: Military reconnaissance against Putin’s troops

Practical: The robot dog can be programmed in advance with the necessary know-how for certain tasks. According to Computer Image in New Zealand, for example, he has already herded sheep. And during the corona pandemic, he is said to have helped distribute patients to treatment rooms in a US hospital without any risk to the medical staff.

According to the report, additional accessories such as Lidar sensors (Light Detection and Ranging) for detecting the environment cost a hefty surcharge. In the case of the Ukrainian army unit Khortytsia, the soldiers used such sensors, which also include a thermal imaging camera for person recognition. The Khortytsia group has so far been deployed mainly in the Kharkiv region, where it was involved, for example, in the successful counteroffensive in autumn 2022. (pm)