Kyiv prepares for total power failure

Of: Bettina Menzel, Fabian Mueller

The Russian defense minister announces new attacks on the infrastructure. Kyiv is preparing for the worst. News ticker.

Update from November 2, 11:39 am: Ukrainian partisans are increasingly putting pressure on Putin’s fighters. All further developments in our new news ticker on the military situation in the Ukraine war.

Update from November 2, 7:25 a.m.: After Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu announced the continuation of rocket attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, Kyiv is now preparing for a total blackout of the energy supply.

“The worst thing would be if there was no electricity, no water and no district heating at all,” Klitschko writes on the short message service Telegram. “In this case, we are preparing over 1000 heating points in our city.” In order to be independent of the rest of the infrastructure, the locations are equipped with generators and have a supply of essential things such as water.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko is preparing his country for an energy catastrophe. © YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP

Ukraine News: Is Russia Getting Missiles From Iran?

Update from November 1, 5:32 p.m.: The Ukrainian army fears that in addition to drones, Russia will also buy medium-range missiles from Iran and use them against Ukraine. This is dangerous because Ukraine has no suitable defense weapons, said Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat in Kyiv on Tuesday. “We have air defense, not missile defense,” he said. It is about Iranian-made ballistic missiles with ranges of 300 to 700 kilometers, which are similar to the Russian Iskander-M type surface-to-surface missiles.

Iran will supply Russia with medium-range missiles and other drones, the US broadcaster CNN also reported on Tuesday, citing the findings of Western armaments experts. According to this information, Russia has so far mainly used the Iranian disposable combat drone Shahed-136. Iran and Russia are in an arms deal. According to Ukraine, it has already shot down 300 of these drones. The German anti-aircraft tank Gepard has proven itself very well.

Since Russia has been firing drones, rockets and cruise missiles at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, many countries have pledged more anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine. The first two of Nasam’s eight promised air defense systems should arrive there soon, a Pentagon official said Monday in Washington.

War in Ukraine: Shoigu announces continuation of rocket attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure

Update from November 1, 4:42 p.m.: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has announced that rocket attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure will continue. This would “effectively” destroy objects and reduce Ukraine’s military potential, Shoigu said at a military meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. The day before, Russia had shelled some Ukrainian power plants. These led to interruptions in the power and water supply, such as in Kyiv. Ukraine accuses Russia of “energy terrorism”.

Minister Shoigu also informed about the start of drafting of new soldiers for military service on November 1st. He emphasized that the new recruits should not be sent to the war zone. At the same time, the minister confirmed that the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists for military service in Ukraine had now been completed. About 87,000 of them are now in the combat zone, said Shoigu. The others would continue their education.

Russia announces continuation of missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure

The Kremlin made it clear on Tuesday that there would be no decree from Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin ending partial mobilization. “We announce that a decree is not necessary,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after days of discussions in Russia on whether Putin should officially end the partial mobilization that had been ordered. Putin admitted on Monday that he didn’t know himself and would have to clarify with lawyers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (l) visit a military exhibition in Moscow (archive photo). © Mikhail Metzel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Peskov emphasized that the decree of September 21 was fulfilled, that was the end of it. The district military replacement offices would be informed by telegram about the end of the mobilization and would then no longer be allowed to recruit reservists, he said with a view to reports from the huge empire that the controversial mobilization is partly continuing. Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled the country to avoid being drafted.

Putin’s occupiers announce evacuations in Kherson “and other regions of Russia”.

Update from November 1st, 9:56 am: The water and electricity supply in Kyiv has been restored. This was announced by the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, in online networks. However, there will still be planned power outages due to “the significant deficit in the power supply system after the aggressor’s barbaric attacks,” Klitschko added, referring to the Russian missile attacks added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian offensive to recapture Kherson is underway. In view of this, the Russian occupation authorities have announced the evacuation of more people from Kherson. “We will resettle and relocate up to 70,000 people,” Moscow-installed Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said in a live radio broadcast.

According to the governor, the evacuations have already begun and will now be extended to Cherson or “other regions of Russia”. Saldo did not give any details. The Kherson region is partially under Russia’s control. Last month Russia annexed the territories it had conquered.

250,000 Kiev apartments without electricity: Klitschko announces austerity measures

Update from November 1, 7:16 a.m: Many Kievans are still without electricity and water. The Russian military had the day before Energy supply of the Ukrainian capital attacked. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that there is still no water in 40 percent of the consumption points, and that around 250,000 apartments are without electricity. Although the situation has improved compared to the morning, the repair work continued.

Klitschko announced further energy-saving measures in local public transport for Tuesday. So the subway will run less often. Electric-powered trams and trolleybuses should be replaced by normal buses.

Picture taken on October 31: residents of Kyiv fetch water from a pump in a park. © Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP

Successes in Luhansk: According to Ukraine, it has recaptured nine settlements in Luhansk

Update from October 31, 9:30 p.m.: The Ukrainian army says it has recaptured nine settlements in the Luhansk region, as Serhi Haidai, the governor of Luhansk Oblast, announced on Monday. The Russian armed forces had also planned a counter-offensive at Kreminna and Svatove, but Ukraine had foiled these plans.

However, the Ukrainian Task Force South reported that Russian troops had hit two civilian ships involved in the transport of grain in southern Ukraine near Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast. Two people died in the Russian attack and one person was injured.

Also in the south of Ukraine, two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down in the Kherson Oblast between 6:45 p.m. and 6:48 p.m., according to the Air Command South of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, a total of 253 helicopters have been destroyed since the war began on February 24. This information could not be independently verified.

A Kamov Ka-52 “Alligator” reconnaissance and attack helicopter of the Russian Army in September (archive image). © IMAGO/Viktor Antonyuk / SNA

Massive Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

First report from October 31: Moscow – Russia has been increasingly attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure for several weeks. At times, up to 40 percent of Ukraine’s power plants were damaged and more than a million homes were without power. On Monday (October 31), massive air raids on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure took place again, which the Ministry of Defense in Moscow confirmed on the same day.

Ukraine War: Russian military confirm attacks on power plants in Ukraine

For weeks now, Russia has been firing rockets at Ukraine in the morning rush hour at the start of the week. This Monday, too, numerous places were again affected by the massive Russian air raids, including the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Lviv in the west, Zaporizhia in the south and Kharkiv in the north-east of the country. In Kyiv alone, 350,000 households were without electricity and 80 percent of consumers without water.

International Humanitarian Law: Limit Attacks to Military Targets That international humanitarian law stipulates that “attacks in armed conflicts must be strictly limited to military objectives.” Unless energy installations are dedicated to military purposes, firing them is a war crime. In wartime situations, however, this can sometimes not be understood or proven in detail. Monday’s Russian airstrikes are seen as retaliation for recent drone strikes on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine accuses Russia of “energy terrorism”.

Russia confirmed the massive rocket attacks on Ukrainian power plants on Monday. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow said that Ukrainian military facilities were also fired at with rockets from bombers from the air and from warships. “The goals of the strikes were achieved. All targeted objects were hit,” said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov in Moscow. According to Kiev, the air force shot down the majority of Russian missiles. The Iris-T air defense system from Germany was also used, which destroyed 100 percent of the targets. Ukraine again demanded more such systems.

According to its own statements, Russia is repelling individual attacks by Ukraine in Luhansk and Cherson

According to Russian ministry spokesman Konashenkov, individual attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Luhansk and Cherson regions were repulsed. Four ammunition depots and several drones were “destroyed” in the Donetsk and Kherson regions. This information could not be verified by an independent party. Military experts assume that the Ukrainian artillery in Cherson currently has the upper hand – also thanks to Western weapons. Originally, Russia had announced a withdrawal there and evacuated civilians.

However, doubts are now being raised as to whether the announced withdrawal could be a ruse by Russia. The US experts at the Institute for the Study of War report that Russia may be planning to resettle the evacuated areas in Kherson with soldiers in civilian clothes. With this perfidious tactic, Putin would set the stage for accusing Ukraine of attacking civilian targets.