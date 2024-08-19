Soskin: The withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Kursk region will lead to the collapse of Zelensky’s power

If the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) leave the Kursk region, the policy of Volodymyr Zelensky will collapse in Ukraine, said former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin in his blog on YouTube.

According to him, the position of the Ukrainian authorities is extremely unstable due to the dire state of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Toretsk, Mirnograd and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Soskin believes that the decision to launch a provocation in the Kursk region was made due to the hopelessness of the Ukrainian army’s situation. “For Zelensky, if he gives up this piece, then this is essentially his collapse,” the expert predicted. He added that failure in the Kursk region will lead to even greater pessimism in Ukrainian society and open hatred of Zelensky.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may be preparing for a breakthrough in the Kursk region from the direction of Tetkino and Ukrainian Glukhov.