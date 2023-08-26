Newsweek: the supply of F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not help them in the counteroffensive

Newsweek columnist Mark Davis predicted the inevitable failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, even the supply of American F-16 fighters will not help Kyiv resist the Russian troops.

“There is no reason to believe that a small, compared to the Russian, Ukrainian army in the first half of 2024 (or ever) will force the troops to retreat,” he said.

At the same time, Davis stressed that even if we take into account the delivery of F-16s to Kiev, the training of Ukrainian pilots will take a lot of time, and when they start using them, they will have to face the second largest air force in the world.

The journalist added that the further fate of Ukraine largely depends on the outcome of the US elections in 2024, noting that, in general, presidential candidates intend to either continue to help Kiev for as long as necessary, or immediately stop providing it with military assistance.

Earlier, a military expert, retired colonel, director of the Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) Museum, Yuri Knutov, said that Western F-16 fighters, which are preparing for the transfer of the Armed Forces, have a drawback – a large reflective surface.