Ukraine’s military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said on Thursday that the incursion into the Kursk region in southern Russia was successful and that Russia had not made any advances in a key sector of the eastern front for six days.

“Over the past six days, the Russian army has not advanced a single meter towards Pokrovsk. In other words, our strategy is working,” Syrsky added in an interview with the American television network CNN.

He added that the army had also noticed a decrease in the bombing and the intensity of the attack in other sectors.

In the same context, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Ukraine had achieved “a lot” in its attack on Kursk, but it was difficult to say how the situation would develop further.

“Only the Ukrainians can make the difficult choices required, such as where to deploy their forces,” Stoltenberg added.

Kyiv says its forces have taken control of hundreds of square kilometres and dozens of villages and towns since their attack on the Kursk region inside Russia.