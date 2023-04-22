Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has reported on the creation of new military units against the background of the expected counter-offensive by Kiev. “We are also actively preparing new brigades and units that will prove themselves at the front,” the 45-year-old said in his daily video address on Friday. In his meetings with the general staff, it is about providing all means for the liberation of Ukraine from the Russian occupation.

“All of us in Ukraine must understand that the main task of the state is to liberate our territories, to bring back our land and our people from Russian captivity.” State resources are mainly used for this, said the head of state. The front has top priority, he emphasized.

He also thanked the Western partners who are helping Ukraine to defend itself as part of the Ramstein format. “Your determination fully reflects the actual situation and needs on the battlefield,” said Zelenskyy.

Stoltenberg wants further talks about fighter jets

Most European leaders remain reserved on the question of supplying Western warplanes to Ukraine. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has spoken out in favor of continuing talks about handing over western combat aircraft to Ukraine. Deliveries by alliance partners must be discussed further, Stoltenberg said on Friday on the sidelines of the Ramstein meeting.







Leopard tank repair center in Poland from May

From Ramstein there were some new commitments to Kiev: Leopard tanks from Germany that were damaged in the Ukraine war are to be repaired in Poland in the future and thus be able to return to the front more quickly. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) agreed on Friday in Ramstein with his colleagues from Warsaw and Kiev to set up a corresponding repair center. A fund solution was agreed for the “fair distribution” of the costs of 150 to 200 million euros per year.

The center will probably start work at the end of May and will also show the determination of Ukraine’s partners to continue supporting the country in its war against Russia, Pistorius said on the sidelines of the Ukraine contact group meeting at the US military base in Ramstein. Next week there will be a first working session. Pistorius also announced that more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers would be trained on the Leopard 1 main battle tank from (today) Saturday.

Latvia plans to hand over all Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Latvia, meanwhile, has announced it will supply arms to the country under Russian attack, following talks in Ramstein over further western military aid to Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Baltic EU and NATO country, all the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles still in the inventory of the Latvian armed forces are to be handed over to Kiev.







Spain wants to deliver tanks in the next few days

According to Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, Spain wants to deliver six Leopard tanks out of a total of ten promised to Ukraine in the coming days. “After that there will be a second package with four more tanks,” Albares told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers (Saturday). These are older Type 2A4 Leopard tanks.

“We will support Ukraine for as long as it needs,” Albares said, referring to Russia’s war of aggression. “This includes humanitarian aid, the reception of refugees and the delivery of defensive weapons.” These were used for self-defense and to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity. “And within the internationally recognized borders, including Crimea. But the final decision is in the hands of the Ukrainian government,” Albares added.