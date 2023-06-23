Kyiv needs an additional $110 billion in foreign aid until 2027 to cover the damage, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Thursday, June 22, in an interview Politico.

According to the politician, the €50 billion promised by the European Union will not cover even half of the requests for urgent support for recovery.

“Next year, we also expect other countries to intervene, cover our costs and help us cover our budget deficit,” he added during a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, taking place in London.

In addition, Marchenko rejected the idea put forward in the EU that budgetary support for Kyiv should be withdrawn within the next two to three years and replaced with loans and guarantees for private investment.

On June 22, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine needs another $6.5 billion to make up for the country’s economic damage over the next 12 months. A day earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted that London would provide $3 billion in World Bank loan guarantees to Kiev within three years. And on June 20, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that Washington would provide Ukraine with a new $1.3 billion aid package.

Financial and military support for Ukraine from Western countries has been strengthened in connection with the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, launched on February 24 last year against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.