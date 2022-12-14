Explosions thundered in the Shevchenkovsky district of Kyiv – the center of the Ukrainian capital, the special services went to the scene. This was announced on December 14 in the Telegram channel by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko.

“Explosions in the Shevchenko district of the capital,” he said.

Klitschko also wrote some time later that in the Kyiv region and over the metropolis, air defense systems allegedly shot down 10 drones.

Explosions in the center and on the outskirts of Kyiv on Wednesday morning were also reported by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba. An air alert was announced in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Vinnitsa regions.

The Kyiv administration announced the possible operation of the air defense system, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

Since October 10, the Russian Armed Forces have been striking at the objects of the military administration of Ukraine and related energy infrastructure facilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a reaction to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular the attack on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues.

