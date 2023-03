The office of the President of Ukraine Zelensky announced the decision of Kyiv to continue the defense of Artemivsk

Kyiv will continue the defense of Artemovsk. This decision was made during a meeting of the Headquarters of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports Telegram-channel “Politics of the country” with reference to the statement of the Office of the President of the country Volodymyr Zelensky.