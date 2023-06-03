Home page politics

It’s still just training: Ukraine wants to launch a major counterattack in the war with Russia. © IMAGO / NurPhoto



Igor Girkin fears that Russia is facing difficult times in the Ukraine war. The former commander of the Donetsk People’s Republic sees the culprits in Moscow.

Donetsk – Russia is being too lenient with its neighbor in the Ukraine war and will now have to pay for it. This is the reading of Igor Girkin after more than 15 months of destruction, murder and other atrocities across hundreds of kilometers. The former colonel of the Russian military intelligence service GRU was one of the military leaders of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, making him one of the most important allies of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine conflict.

In the meantime, Girkin, who appears under the pseudonym Strelkov, has risen to become one of the biggest critics of the Russian president and scolds the entire head of state via Telegram. Similar to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group. This time Girkin uses the way popular in Russia to communicate with the internet world.

Does not take good care of Vladimir Putin and his followers: Igor Girkin sees many Russian mistakes in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO / ANP



Girkin scolds Putin & Co.: Russia has given Ukraine too much time to recover

In a question-and-answer post, he shared his very idiosyncratic view. The focus is on Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which is not only eagerly awaited by the aggressor. Russia is therefore to blame for the fact that a hot summer could be imminent. Because while Ukraine was given time to mobilize and rearmament after its great losses at the beginning of the war – also with the help of its NATO partners – the decision-makers in the Kremlin firmly assumed that a “comfortable agreement” would be reached. So Ukraine will eventually stretch out on all fours and give up their territory.

In this belief, the Russian leadership would have wanted to avoid “angering Ukraine with overly brazen blows”. Meanwhile, Kiev has pretended to agree to a “limited war” on its own territory without being willing to make any further concessions. In addition, there were “negotiations of all kinds”, Girkin cites the grain deal as an example.

Then zeroing in on Putin and his cronies: “Our idiots willingly take the bait because it has allowed them to continue not exerting themselves, as they have been accustomed to doing for 20 (some even 30) years in power.” But this supposed one Convenience takes revenge.

Girkin warns Russia in Ukraine war: Kiev “has an extremely combat-ready army and large reserves”

“Now everything has changed,” Girkin warns: “The enemy has really grown stronger and has raised a very combat-ready army. He repelled our winter-spring offensive and at the same time created large strategic reserves.” Meanwhile, Moscow had placed “hopes” on “hopes” that the economy had not been put into war mode, no martial law had been imposed, and that the troops at the front had the Lost faith in victory.

All of this plays into the hands of Ukraine: “Now the time has come when the ‘respectable Kiev partners’ are not ashamed of anything – they feel strong enough and know our current relative weakness.” He himself has Volodymyr Zelenskyj and his predecessor Petro Poroshenko was never considered a partner, but declared an enemy. Unlike Putin, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to Girkin.

Further in the text: Ukraine no longer shy away from “at least getting rid of the Russians”. Now Kiev’s main concern is to undermine Russia from within. “And what better way to turn civilians against the authorities than for enemies to murder them and destroy their property with impunity (…)?” Girkin asks provocatively.

Ready to fire: Ukrainian soldiers now have all sorts of military equipment at their disposal. © IMAGO / Ukrinform



Warning to the Kremlin: “Too late when the Kremlin decides on military-political measures”

He fears a bad awakening for his compatriots. Because Ukraine will hit all the harder the longer the leadership in Moscow indulges in their “idiotic hopes” for an agreement. “It is all the more likely that it will be too late by the time the Kremlin decides on the necessary military-political measures,” Girkin continues to touch the wound.

Ultimately, the population would possibly refuse to go to war for Putin and his confidants. Rather, they would shout at them, “Go to hell, you idiots and traitors! We don’t believe you. I will not die at your command!”

Girkin thus outlines the glimmer of hope for many observers, not only in the West: that the Russian population is putting a stop to the warmongering because they are not willing to risk their own lives for Putin’s apparently insane plans, which take no account of losses. (mg)