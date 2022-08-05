Ukraine celebrated this week of August having assassinated the “lady of death”, one of the most admired officers in the Russian army. This soldier, colonel of an artillery division, had presumed to shoot civilians and, according to different media, she even stated that she “enjoyed” killing Ukrainians.

At 52, her name was Olga Kachura Sergeevna, although in Russian circles she was known as ‘Korsa’. Korsa is gone. […]. Many men could envy his character of steel, resistance and courage », is the message that Ivan Prikhodko, mayor of Gorlivka, dedicated to him on his Telegram channel who, in addition, hides that his death was not during a combat.

Posthumously, and as confirmed by Prikhodko himself, Vladimir Putin has awarded her the title of Hero of Russia, a military award, despite being the alleged perpetrator of various war crimes.

From Ukrainian police to Russian military



Kachura was born in the Ukraine and was a naturalized citizen there. For 16 years she worked in different positions of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs: from investigator to chief of staff of the Donetsk police department, until being promoted to lieutenant colonel. She also worked in the security services of a bank.

Outside her military career, Kachura was an “honorary citizen” of the city and head of the Horlivka Weightlifting Federation. She was also married and had two children: a girl and a boy, the latter adopted.

It was in 2014, with the beginning of the riots in Donetsk, when Kachura changed sides: she left the Ukrainian lines and joined the pro-Russian ranks, being one of the founders of the Donetsk People’s Militia.

Since 2015, the “lady of death” achieved the rank of colonel and has served in the 3rd Berkut motorized brigade and led an artillery division in Horlivka (where she was killed), with around 140 artillerymen under her command.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, one of Kachura’s usual tactics (and which gave her the name “war lady”) was to disguise herself as a regular in the Ukrainian army. Thus, she infiltrated her ranks and committed war crimes to discredit the body.

In addition, different executions of civilians are attributed to him and, according to a Ukrainian court, he was the person who authorized the bombing of the Donbas. In 2021, the Ukrainian Justice sentenced Kachura to 12 years in prison for rebellion and “participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization.”

With the murder of Olga Kachura, there are 97 Russian officers killed in combat since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Kachura, moreover, is the second Russian military woman killed by the Ukrainian ranks.