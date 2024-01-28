“Why don't you want to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces?” asked the Ukrainian medium Hromadske to readers. The mobilization is the subject of the largest social discussion in Ukraine at the moment. With no end to the war in sight, the government and army must turn to the population again and ask: who is going to the front?

Ukraine needs 500,000 men, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the end of December. He called it a “very serious number” and referred to the armed forces, which he said had requested it. Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny claimed never to have mentioned such a precise figure. Last week Zelensky came back and he said see “no need” in mobilizing such a large number. (The idea to also appeal to women was immediately apparent rejected.)

It is therefore still unknown which number Kyiv ultimately decides to mobilize. But it is now clear that the required men will not enlist in the armed forces without encouragement. “The state demotivates me,” one man writes to Hromadske as a reason not to register. “There is injustice and corruption in Ukraine,” writes another. “I will only serve if politicians and their relatives come along,” replies a reader. And: “The first reason is fear.”

Men who do not want to fight sometimes go deep into their pockets to have themselves medically rejected. The prices for bribing a doctor go around in society: about 5,000 euros if you know the doctor personally, up to 12,000 euros if it goes through the grapevine. These amounts cannot be passed on NRC are verified. Ukraine is trying with criminal investigations and arrests this “systematic corruption” at the inspection offices.

The fraudulent disqualifications are often used to travel abroad. The border is closed to men of combat age without an exemption. Ukrainian border guards have apprehended 24,000 men trying to cross the border illegally since the start of the war. Research by the BBC showed that a comparable number of people left illegally. Some flee through the mountains, others try to cross the border rivers the Dniester and the Danube – tens died during such escape attempts. Someone is regularly exposed with forged documents.

Single-parent families

Exceptions are made for men who are sole guardians, have three or more children, or are the spouse of a woman with a disability. The number of single-parent families in Ukraine is ninefold compared to the end of 2021. Students are also not mobilized. This is probably why there are now twenty times as many men over 30 enrolled at a university than before the war. The government said last year that it would investigate whether starting a second or third study during the war should not be declared undesirable.

The men who do not want to join the army, do not dare to flee but cannot afford an exception, try to avoid the mobilization services. A call for the army can be delivered to your home. It also happens that soldiers check identity papers on the street and issue a call for the army. A man who receives an army call-up must report to the military registration and enlistment office within a certain time. Someone can also be taken immediately for registration and medical check-up.

Men try to go abroad with false disqualifications from service

In Telegram channels, citizens in Odesa warn each other about the presence of soldiers on the streets. The mobilization efforts are called “mogilization” – after the Russian and Ukrainian word for grave: mogila. “Suspicious muzzles under the Kujalnik bridge. Three buses,” it said on Friday in the channel 'Do not damage Odesa', which has more than 66,000 followers. By the end of the afternoon, there were already fifty reports of soldiers on the street, often with vans or folders, possibly handing out mobilization papers.

“7 Nebo, 1:30 p.m. Go to doors, ring bells, hang calls on door handles.” Or: “We are told: I notice that green people [militairen] gather around schools. To [dienstoproepen] to hand out to fathers.” This statement is done NRC not verified, and probably not by the canal, but it is creating nervousness among the city's male population.

Some anti-mobilization channels are peppered with anti-Ukrainian and sometimes even pro-Russian messages, which are taken for granted by users in order to gain access to the information.

Prison sentences

There are a few proposals on Zelensky's desk to adjust the mobilization law, including lowering the mobilization age from 27 to 25 years and increasing prison sentences for refusers to three to five years. Consideration is also being given to ways to impose restrictive measures on refusers, such as inclusion in the register of debtors, so that they cannot take out loans or buy a house. Men who have fled abroad illegally may be denied consular services until they register with the military. (Registration does not equate to participation, but it does increase the chance that you will be called up if you are deemed suitable).

The most popular proposal is a maximum service period of 36 months in wartime. This would mean that men who enlisted at the start of the invasion would be given a year's respite. Many Ukrainians agree that the soldiers deserve that. But then there must be men ready to take their place, otherwise Ukraine may still fall into Russian hands.

