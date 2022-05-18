CNN quoted the State Security Department, which is responsible for combating espionage and terrorism activities, that the Russian forces rely heavily on some spies and collaborators; To determine its objectives and evaluate the success of its strikes, as well as obtaining information about the effects and results of these operations, whether material or moral.

Since the outbreak of the war on February 24, Russian artillery has intensified its strikes on eastern Ukraine, a large part of which are indiscriminate, but some reach high-value targets such as weapons depots, military camps or the headquarters of the Ukrainian Security Service in Kramatorsk, which was partially destroyed in the first weeks of the war.

In the town of Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine, CNN monitored the arrest of one of these spies after he was suspected of passing information to Moscow.

On one of the city streets, a man in a black shirt appeared smoking his cigarette, who was being watched, and soon the security men saw him, but they said from inside their car, “Here it is.. It’s ours.” In the other direction, a truck deliberately changed its course, and he jumps Including two men in combat uniforms and face coverings, and suddenly the man falls to the ground, and the officers search him and get his “phone”.

She pointed out that with some questions being asked to him by the security investigator, he quickly confessed to communicating with Moscow with the aim of “monitoring the movements and conditions in the city, the coordinates, the locations of the strikes and their results,” noting that “some of the spies are Russian citizens who were brought to the Donbass region at the beginning of the war, and they live among the residents, Others are Ukrainians who are politically sympathetic to Moscow, and some are spying for money.”

She explained that the majority of Ukrainian spies, who supported Russia’s operations in 2014 in Donbass, the control of Crimea, as well as the inauguration of the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions, when they saw what happened in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kiev, Bucha and others, began to change their view of Russia.

Regarding the material value he gets, the arrested spy said that he was recruited through the Telegram application through an intermediary, in exchange for 500 Ukrainian hryvnia (about 17 dollars).

Roaming inside his phone, investigators found a message from “Al Waseet” that read: “You did a good job yesterday. The same information is needed today. Photos, videos and geo-data of the Army at CNIL (military camp). How long does it take to get the information?”

On the next steps towards him, the investigator said he will be transferred west to Dnipro where he will face trial, and if it is proven that his spying led to deaths, or “serious consequences”, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment. CNN quoted one of the officers as saying, “Those missiles targeting us come to the coordinates transmitted by such criminals. People die because of those missiles.. Our soldiers are killed and civilians are killed.”

“Every time I arrest someone like him, I remember one thing…what happened from Lyman,” a nearby town that has been under heavy Russian bombardment for weeks, he added. “At the moment, they don’t have a place to live. They don’t have anything. They don’t have a place.” Let them come back to him. I remember it every time. I also remember the Kramatorsk railway station every time,” referring to the raid that killed dozens.

information war

Commenting on this, an analyst specializing in security and strategic affairs, Leon Radziosini, said that the activity of these spies provides great services to Moscow, represented in an information war that enables it to target camps, security places and supply lines that bring military aid.

Radziossini added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “Ukraine is an outlaw. When Russia targeted Ukraine in 2014, it unleashed its intelligence services, and there are many loyalists to Russia, as well as there is always anywhere who pays his life for money. These Russia buys their precious services.” The price is cheap, and the more of them there are, the more difficult it is to know exactly what they intend to do, and the cost of keeping tabs on all suspects is prohibitive.

He pointed out that Russia is in a spies war, not with Ukraine alone, but with all eastern European countries, which in recent months has led to mutual expulsions between diplomats on espionage charges. Hundreds of Russian officials have been expelled from Western capitals.