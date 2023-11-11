Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s capital, kyiv, during an overnight bombardment that was felt across the country, local authorities said Saturday. While in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, residents celebrated the recapture of that city a year ago, the last major change of the front line.

The Ukrainian air force confirmed that an Iskander-M ballistic missile was used in last night’s attack. It was the first attempted missile attack on kyiv in almost two months.

A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital, said Serhii Popko, head of the Military Administration of the city of kyiv. There were no injuries.

And the Ukrainian air force says it shot down 19 of the 31 drones launched by Russia overnight, most over front-line areas.

Nineteen enemy Shahed-136/131 attack drones (UAVs) were destroyed. The Russian occupiers sent most of the attack UAVs to the frontline areas, he said.

In addition, two loud explosions were heard in the center of Kiev on Saturday, November 11, by AFP journalists, who also saw contrails in the sky, shortly before the air raid sirens sounded.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry, from Moscow, said that its airstrikes had hit an ammunition depot serving the 43rd brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, near the town of Devichki, in the Kiev region. . He also assured that Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Smolensk and Moscow regions.

Smolensk Governor Vasiliy Anokhin posted on social media that no one had been injured in the attack.

Anniversary of the liberation of Kherson

Ukrainian authorities celebrated on Saturday, November 11, the recapture of the southern region’s capital of Kherson from Russian forces a year ago, the last major change of the front line and a defeat for the Kremlin after eight months of occupation .

However, the long front line between the Russian and Ukrainian sides has remained virtually static for almost a year, despite the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and Russian forces have entrenched themselves in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces, based across the river from the city of Kherson, continue to control swathes of territory and bombard towns and villages from which they withdrew.

In addition, the Russian army, which has been attacking the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine for a month, is still trying to surround it and seize a strategic factory, a Ukrainian army spokesman said on Friday, adding that two had died the day before. civilians.

Meanwhile, trains carrying goods in Russia’s Ryazan region derailed on Saturday morning due to “unauthorized interference,” according to Moscow rail operator MZHD.

With AFP, AP and Reuters