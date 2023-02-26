Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Karolin Schäfer

Ukraine is apparently planning a counter-offensive in the spring. Selenskyj thanks the West for their support. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Alleged success for Russia: Wagner boss reports capture of village near Bachmut

Wagner boss reports capture of village near Bachmut Russian crew: More than 1800 localities and cities occupied by Russia

More than 1800 localities and cities occupied by Russia Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 8.30 a.m.: According to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, the power grid in Ukraine is stable. No new power outages are to be expected. “There will be no more electricity restrictions unless there are attacks from Russia on our infrastructure facilities,” the minister wrote on Telegram. According to Halushchenko, his engineers have managed to maintain the power grid for the third week in a row and there are even reserves.

Update from Sunday, February 26, 6 a.m.: The deputy chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Vadym Skibizkyj, expects his army to launch a counter-offensive against the Russian occupying forces this spring. “I think we’ll be ready for a counter-offensive in the spring,” Skibizkyj told the newspapers Funk media group. However, the exact time depends on several factors – such as the delivery of western weapons.

Skibizkyj emphasized that Ukraine’s goal is the liberation of its entire territory – including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia had annexed in 2014. “We won’t stop until we have our country back in the 1991 borders. That is our message to Russia and to the international community.”

Goal of the Ukrainian army? The Crimea on the Black Sea, which is also used by Russia for tourism. © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

News about the Ukraine war: Wagner boss reports taking of village near Bachmut

+++ 10.35 p.m.: According to a report by the news agency, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin Reuters told in a voice message that Wagner fighters had taken the village of Jahidne north of the embattled town of Bakhmut. The contract soldiers, who recently played a key role in the battle for Bachmut, might have taken a step forward after suffering massive losses. The claim could not be confirmed. Military experts recently rated Bachmut as not particularly strategic for either warring party. Nevertheless, fierce fighting has been raging here for months.

Ukraine War: More than 1800 towns and cities occupied by Russia

+++ 9.50 p.m.: In a video message on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his country for the support from Germany and officially confirmed that 1877 Ukrainian towns and cities are currently occupied by Russian troops: “The occupiers pursue the aim of increasing this number and adding millions more to the many broken fates”.

In many of the occupied areas, a number of houses are no longer habitable, entire cities have been almost leveled to the ground. In the case of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which was taken after a long period of resistance, the city was 90 percent destroyed.

Ukraine War: Russia flies multiple airstrikes on Donetsk

+++ 8.40 p.m.: Several people were injured in Russian airstrikes on the cities of Kramatorsk and Avdiivka in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk on Saturday. In Avdiivka, a new school built in 2021, which is said to have been one of the most modern in the region, was also destroyed. This is reported by the online medium Ukrainska Pravda and refers to a Facebook post by the head of the regional military administration in Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko. All that remains of the building is a ruin, Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook, announcing that after the war Ukraine will rebuild everything that Russia destroyed.

War in Ukraine: Again many injured and dead in Cherson

+++ 7 p.m.: Several civilians were again killed and injured in the embattled Ukraine on Saturday. This is reported by several international media, citing Ukrainian officials. According to reports by the Guardians three civilians were injured and taken to the hospital in a shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson. According to the military government in Kherson, two rescue workers were also injured in another incident.

Also in the Kherson region, two people were killed in an incident involving a mine on Saturday. That reported Ukrainska Pravda. The online medium further reports that the two dead tried to order an agricultural field. They had apparently turned down the warnings from rescue workers to wait for the site to be inspected.

War in Ukraine: Military commander visits Bakhmut – “The enemy does not stop”

+++ 5.45 p.m.: While the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is still being attacked by Russian forces from three sides, the head of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the city on Saturday afternoon to get a first-hand picture of the situation. In his estimation, there is no end in sight to the Russian attacks on the city in the Donetsk region: “The enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense lines and take Bakhmut,” the online medium quoted Ukrainska Pravda the military chief.

During his visit, Syrskyi is said to have spoken to several soldiers and their commanders who have been deployed for weeks to defend the embattled city and its surroundings. They also raised some problems and difficulties with the commander, and Syrskyi now wants to work to solve them. Some soldiers were also decorated during Syrskyi’s visit.

War in Ukraine: More than 450 children killed – thousands abducted

+++ 4.20 p.m.: At least 461 children were killed and 927 injured a year after the start of the Ukraine war, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office. 349 children are missing, it said. Although the number of children killed has not changed since the end of February, the number of injured has increased. The number of unreported cases is likely to be much higher.

The highest number of casualties was documented in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. More than 16,000 Ukrainian children are currently in Russia, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office. The authority assumes that thousands were deported to Russia from the Russian-occupied territories.

As a result of a Russian attack on Friday evening, a kindergarten in the city of Kherson caught fire. No one was injured, quoted Ukrainska Pravda the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES). Even when the firefighters tried to extinguish the fire, the Russian military attacked the emergency services, it was said.

War in Ukraine: air raids across the country and attacks on Kherson

+++ 2.50 p.m.: As usual in Ukraine, Saturday morning started with an air raid alarm. For 30 minutes, the entire country was warned of air raids, it was reported Belarusian Hajun, an independent Belarusian media company dedicated to monitoring the military. Four MiG-31 fighter jets took off from Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast and threatened Ukraine with possible missile attacks. The all-clear was given after half an hour.

Meanwhile, the Kherson region continues to suffer from artillery shelling. Three civilians were taken to a hospital, said Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office. Only the day before, Russia is said to have attacked an oncological treatment center in the region. Since the liberation by Ukrainian troops in November 2022, Cherson has been continuously shelled by the Russian side.

Ukraine War: Russia sends Chechen units to Bakhmut

Update from Saturday, February 25, 11:45 a.m.: Again and again Russian recruits refuse to fight at the front in the Ukraine war. Now Russia has sent Chechen units in the direction of Bakhmut to deter deserters. This was announced by the Ukrainian general staff on Facebook. 200 fighters from the Achmat special operations regiment were mobilized. “The forced mobilization in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation continues,” the General Staff said. How exactly the deterrence of possible deserters is to take place is unclear. Reports show that mercenaries from the Wagner group, also active in the region, used executions to deter fleeing soldiers.

Left leader Janine Wissler called for a special program to take in Russian deserters in Germany. “I am calling on Russian soldiers to refuse armed service,” she told the newspapers Funk media group. “We are committed to ensuring that Russian deserters are admitted to Germany – in a special program beyond the asylum procedure.” That would “affect the Russian army severely,” Wissler said.

Ukraine war: Putin risks “his own country’s future”

First report from Saturday, February 25th: Kiev – The Ukraine war has celebrated its first anniversary. As fighting on the front lines in Ukraine suddenly resumes, international allies are appealing Moscowto withdraw from the neighboring country. “This war is not the war of the Russian people. This war is Putin’s war,” said the Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock in a special session marking the first anniversary on Friday (February 24). The Russian President Wladimir Putin would risk “the future of his own country”.

after the USA the EU states have also agreed on another package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, this provides for additional restrictions on action, for example for industrial goods that Russia’s industry does not have via third countries China can relate.

Ukraine war: EU imposes more sanctions on Russia

This is the tenth package of sanctions since February 2022. In addition, the list of people who are no longer allowed to enter the EU and whose assets in the EU must be frozen has been added. These include propagandists, military commanders and political leaders. China proposes 12-point peace plan. Kyiv rejects the position paper.

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine remains tense. Russian forces attacked the southern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk nine times with heavy artillery on Saturday night, Serhii Lysak, governor of the oblast, told Telegram. Among other things, energy infrastructure and numerous residential buildings were destroyed around the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was confident of victory. “Putin will lose much sooner than he thinks,” he told the UN Security Council.

In addition, the first Leopard tanks have now arrived in Ukraine. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal published photos on Telegram showing him with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki handing over the first four main battle tanks delivered from Poland. Poland wants to give its neighbor a total of 14 Leopard 2 tanks. (Editing with agencies)