The Ukrainian army command announced today, Saturday, that “heavy fighting” continued in the village of “Pesky” in eastern Ukraine, which Russia said, earlier today, that it had completely taken over.
The Ukrainian General Staff, in its nightly post on Facebook, said the Russians were trying “to penetrate the defense of our forces in the direction of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Pesky.”
“Heavy fighting continues,” she added.
Earlier today, the Russian “Interfax” news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that Russian forces had fully taken control of the village of Pesky, located on the outskirts of the Donetsk region.
Interfax quoted the ministry as also saying that Russian forces had destroyed a missile battery of the “HIMARS” system, which the United States supplied to Ukraine, near the Ukrainian region of Kramatorsk.
