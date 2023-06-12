The training of pilots, technicians and engineers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to work with Western aircraft will be discussed at the next meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Kyiv in the Ramstein format. This was announced on Monday, June 12, by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

“During the meeting, we will discuss the details of the “aircraft coalition”. In this case, we are talking about the training of pilots and not only pilots, but also our technicians and engineers who will be involved in aircraft maintenance. Because it is a very complex system,” said Reznikov, whose words are quoted in the Telegram channel of the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

He added that, in particular, the issues will be discussed with the teams of the ministries of defense of the Netherlands, Denmark, the United States and other countries that have joined this coalition.

According to Reznikov, another important issue for Kyiv is the need to open joint repair points with the West for the provided equipment. He pointed out that not only the supply of weapons and equipment is important, but also Ukraine’s ability to repair and maintain it.

“Therefore, important issues for us are the opening of various types of hubs for the repair and equipment of equipment. Both on the territory of Ukraine together with partners and in friendly border countries,” Reznikov said.

At a previous meeting of the contact group at the Ramstein base, which took place on May 25, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that training for Ukrainian pilots to fly American F-16 fighters could begin in the coming weeks. A day earlier, the American magazine Foreign Policy wrote that the initial training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters will take place in the UK. 20 pilots will pass the first phase. They will undergo ground basic training, after which they will be ready for more advanced training on fighter jets.

On May 23, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would be carried out in the long term. At the same time, the Politico newspaper wrote that the Netherlands could become the first European country to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On May 22, Belgium also confirmed its readiness to train Ukrainians to pilot the F-16.

That same month, United States President Biden said he had outlined to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky Western plans to train pilots to fly F-16s and other military aircraft. Zelensky responded by thanking Biden for the financial assistance provided to Kyiv, which has already amounted to $37 billion, and for a new package of military equipment.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.