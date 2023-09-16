Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Split

Russia’s pride threatened by drones: The Admiral Makarov was the first victim of Ukrainian maritime drones. (Archive image) © Sergei Malgavko/Imago

Ukraine relies on remote-controlled drones against Russian Black Sea fleets. Now Kiev is ramping up production of the weapon.

Kyiv – The Admiral Makarov was one of the first to notice that science fiction seems to be becoming reality in Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invaders: the 125-meter-long frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was damaged by a tiny thing in October 2022. David had hit Goliath badly – practically out of nowhere: remote-controlled, unmanned and full of explosives. The horror of the Russian Navy is called Magura 5 . Ukraine is now arming itself powerfully with this sea drone.

Weapon in the Ukraine war: Kiev now has over “hundreds” of sea drones

The online military magazine speaks of “hundreds of drones” that Ukraine is now said to have at its disposal Defense Express etcnd relies on statements made by the manufacturer. Each one, however, would give Ukraine hope. The Magura 5 is 5.5 meters long, 1.5 meters wide. The Magura 5 is a Ukrainian home-made product, presented at the International Defense Industry Fair in Turkey in July 2023 (IDEF 2023). Actually her name is Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus and in its current version is the fifth generation.

This do-it-yourself solution for your own navy is apparently a true jack-of-all-trades – and its ability to carry explosives across the Black Sea is apparently just a side aspect of the ship’s actual purpose Magura 5. According to the Ukrainian manufacturer SpetsTekhnoEksport Above all, it should be able to educate and monitor. Its payload is stated as 320 kilograms; It should then be able to catapult it at a speed of 40 to a maximum of 75 kilometers per hour over a range of up to 800 kilometers. According to the manufacturer, operation is as easy as a remote-controlled toy boat. At a safe distance. From land.

Ukraine’s superweapon? Magura 5 is a true jack of all trades

“This is a cost-effective solution that can be easily used from any location. Remote control minimizes the need for personnel and the risk of human losses in combat operations,” the developers explain in the Ukrainian online magazine Militarnyi. The American naval analyst Samuel Bendett put it more researchingly – this is clearly “asymmetric warfare”, to which the Russians must now respond by retrofitting their ships with newly developed sensors, electronic reconnaissance and jamming technology as well as appropriate firepower, as the specialist magazine describes it C4ISRNET quoted. Modern naval warfare is waged by unmanned tiny creatures that are barely noticeable on the water.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Russian President Vladimir Putin is under pressure to act; he wants to save his ambitious goals for the future: to become an international maritime power and ruler of the Black Sea. The Black Sea is the interface between the Russian Federation and NATO. This is what German frigate captain Göran Swistek writes for the think tank Foundation Science and Politics: “Russia has been pursuing its interest in the Black Sea for centuries in ice-free and, if possible, warm access to the vital sea routes around Europe all year round, which underpins its claim as a sea power.” The Ukrainian fleet Magura 5 disputes this claim with him.

Sea drones in the Ukraine war: Today they can swim, tomorrow they will dive

The German security expert Ulrike Franke came across this Mirror completely ecstatic because the Ukrainians have not only developed their drones themselves, but also built them themselves – partly with Western parts: “The development and use of maritime drones by Ukraine is one of the most innovative and impressive things that the Ukrainians have done in this regard fought in the war. The Ukrainians have now built surface drones, i.e. unmanned ships, with which they have also attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Attacks on bridges too, all that sort of thing.” The Magura 5 now seems to be the culmination of this development – and yet will remain an intermediate step.

In the future, drones will not only be able to swim, but also dive. They will appear in schools on the water and underwater. And also react autonomously above or below the water. This is what German Lieutenant Colonel Rüdiger Rauch, drone defense expert in the Ministry of Defense, predicts in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired. According to him, the drones “have come to stay”.