Kyiv at the talks in Jeddah stopped insisting on Zelensky’s “peace plan”

Kyiv stopped insisting on the “peace plan” of President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Saudi Arabia talks on Ukraine in Jeddah. About it informs The Wall Street Journal, citing European officials.

According to one of the officials, whose name was not disclosed, earlier Ukraine insisted on the adoption of a “peace plan” involving the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the country, but this time such a statement was not made.

On August 5 and 6, talks are held in Jeddah between national security advisers and political advisers from more than 30 states. Russia was not invited to the meeting, but they promised to report its results. The negotiators intend to discuss the “peace formula” of the Ukrainian leader.

Earlier, Russia appreciated the arrangements for a meeting on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.