Kyiv hit refugees near Kherson with French-made SCALP/STORM SHADOW missiles

Kyiv hit the temporary accommodation centers (TAPs) of refugees on the Arabat Spit in the Genichesk district of the Kherson region with SCALP (STORM SHADOW) missiles manufactured in France in 2003. This is reported RIA News.

A missile strike was launched on a hotel with evacuated residents of the Kherson region, on June 10 at about 5:00, two missiles were shot down by air defense units of the Dnepr group, two more missiles hit the buildings where there were refugees living there with their families.

According to the victims, the blast knocked out the doors, glass, a fire started, people who were in the building began to jump out of the windows. In both buildings, where the temporary accommodation center was located, the upper floors were completely destroyed and burned out.

On the found parts of the rockets are the dates of their production – April, June, October 2003 and the name of the manufacturer – MBDA France.

On June 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a gathering place for the evacuation of residents of Hola Pristan, Kherson region, which was flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP).

The Kakhovka HPP was damaged and subsequently destroyed as a result of an explosion by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the night of June 6. As a result of the partial destruction of the dam, the waters of the Dnieper overflowed their banks, flooding the coastal settlements that are located downstream.

In Moscow, the incident was called a terrorist attack. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pointed out that the explosion of the hydroelectric power station led to the flooding of large areas. The Kremlin blamed Ukraine for the explosion in the Kherson region.