Reuters: Kyiv has provided the West with a list of targets for strikes on Russian territory

Kyiv has handed over to Washington and London a list of targets on Russian territory that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) plan to strike with long-range weapons.

“Two European diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Ukraine had provided the United States and Britain with a list of potential targets in Russia that could be hit if allowed,” Reuters reported, citing a source.

At the same time, Ukraine intended to request ATACMS missiles from the US, but the country was refused, since the Russian airfields listed for strikes are not within the range of these missiles.

Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Kyiv included military warehouses and command posts of the Russian Armed Forces in the list of targets

The list of potential targets on Russian territory given to the US and Britain turned out to be command posts of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), places where the Russian army’s manpower is concentrated, as well as military depots with fuel and weapons.

“Ukraine now wants to use missiles to strike Russian military command posts, fuel and weapons depots, and troop concentrations,” Reuters journalists emphasized.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces wanted to use British long-range Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on designated targets, as well as French SCALP missiles, which are similar in effect. It is known that London requested permission to transfer weapons from Washington, but Paris, according to a French source, does not need permission from the United States. In The Guardian notedthat the British authorities have nevertheless decided to lift the restrictions for Kyiv, but there has been no public announcement about this yet.

Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

The West has stated that the permission given to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia will lead to a third world war

The West’s lifting of restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons could lead to a third world war, according to former assistant to the Pentagon deputy secretary Stephen Bryan.

It would be an understatement to say that this is a crazy, reckless move. This is the most dangerous move for the US and NATO, which will lead to World War III. Stephen Bryanformer assistant to the deputy head of the Pentagon

He stressed that the administration of the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, is ready to take such a step, as it fears the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces before the presidential elections in the United States. In the event of the defeat of the Ukrainian troops, the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be at a disadvantage.