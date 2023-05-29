Kyiv fifteenth night in May under fire, also airstrikes in Odesa

Kyiv was again attacked by Russian missiles and drones in the night from Sunday to Monday, international news agencies report. Several buildings were damaged, but as far as is known, there were no fatalities. It is the second night in a row and the fifteenth in May that Russia attacked Kyiv.

Ukraine has destroyed about 40 missiles and drones, according to Reuters news agency. The Ukrainian Air Force speaks of larger numbers: 37 missiles and 29 drones. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko told Telegram that “our air defense is working”. Explosions could be heard in several areas of the city, he said.

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, very heavy rocket and drone attacks also took place in Kyiv. Two people died and three people were injured. According to Ukraine, Russia used Iranian-made Shahed drones. Sunday’s attack took place on the day Kyiv celebrated its foundation in AD 482.

In addition to Kyiv, air strikes also took place in the port of Odesa. Ukrainian grain is shipped from that port across the Black Sea. It is not known whether the grain trade has been endangered by the fire.