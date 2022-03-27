Two days after the Kremlin announced that from now on it would focus its offensive on the Donbas region, its military forces yesterday began the siege of Chernigov, some 150 kilometers north of the capital. The city, which according to official Ukrainian sources adds 200 dead and 44 wounded due to the bombing, no longer has running water or gas, the electricity supply is not stable and it is impossible to access it to bring humanitarian aid to the area or evacuate civilians. In this sense, the Government warned that many of the wounded will not survive if they are not evacuated.

The attacks, however, continue in other parts of the country. The regional governor of Rivne, Vitali Koval, reported yesterday that Moscow launched long-range missiles against a fuel depot in the city of Dubno, in the west of the country. “As a result of the bombardment, the warehouse has been completely destroyed,” said Koval, who explained that there are no victims and that the general situation in the region is “calm.”

This type of offensive made the Ukrainian government think that the Russian Army is working on a new strategy that includes the destruction of food and oil stores. “In recent days, they have destroyed oil deposits in Kalinovka and food deposits in Severodonetsk,” explained Interior Ministry adviser Vadim Denisenko, who stated that these actions show that kyiv “needs to understand the Russian strategy” and that will be his goal. “homework for the next few weeks.” For now, the plan is to redistribute “as much as possible” of food from warehouses, as well as fuel, to more difficult-to-attack “mobile depots.”

From Kharkiv and Mariupol



Moscow, for its part, is concentrating its forces in eastern Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said in its latest assessment of the war on Sunday. It describes that “Russian troops seem to be concentrating their efforts to try to surround the Ukrainian forces directly in front of the separatist regions in the east of the country, advancing from the direction of Kharkov in the north and Mariupol in the south.” Meanwhile, “the battlefield in northern Ukraine remains largely static,” the statement continues.

This information coincides with that previously presented by the US and Russia, which pointed to a new operational phase of the operation. kyiv noted that this change is the result of President Vladimir Putin’s failure to “capture” the capital and “eliminate the Government of Ukraine,” Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said.

The official also indicated that “there are reasons to believe that he may try to impose a line of separation between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country. In fact, it will be an attempt to establish North and South Korea in Ukraine.”