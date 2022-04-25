Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer, Markus Hofstetter

Russia is far from a key objective of its war of aggression. Ukraine does not want to change the constitution in the sense of the Kremlin. The negotiations ticker on the Ukraine war.

Ukraine conflict : Kyiv does not want to remove the goal of joining NATO from the constitution.

: Kyiv does not want to remove the goal of joining NATO from the constitution. Ukraine has them territorial integrity of the country declared a red line.

declared a red line. UN Secretary-General Guterres meets with Putin and Lavrov : The declared goal is to achieve a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

: The declared goal is to achieve a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This News ticker on the negotiations and international reactions to the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from April 25, 6:50 p.m.: Russia is currently opposed to a ceasefire in Ukraine. A ceasefire would make no sense at the moment, Russia’s first deputy representative at the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, told the news agency ria according to. Moscow fears that the Ukrainian government will use such a ceasefire for “provocations,” the report said.

Ukraine negotiations: Kyiv does not want to remove the goal of joining NATO from the constitution

First report from April 24th: Kyiv – It was a main reason for the Ukraine war. Russia wants to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and impose neutral status on the neighboring country. But the Kremlin seems to have miscalculated. Kyiv does not want to deviate from this; the goal of joining NATO should not be removed from the constitution.

“Changes to the constitution are not an end in themselves and will not be,” Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk told the Internet newspaper Ukrainska Pravda in an interview published on Monday. That reports the dpa. What is enshrined in the constitution regarding the NATO military alliance and the EU is “our perspective on the future,” he emphasized.

President of Russia: Vladimir Putin

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: territorial integrity of the country is red line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy actually made concessions and showed himself willing to talk about a neutral status for the country and security guarantees from third countries. But so far there are no tangible results in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Stefantschuk also underlined that the country’s territorial integrity is a “red line”. Russia is also demanding that Ukraine officially renounce the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Now Russian representatives are also laying claim to the entire southern Ukraine, including the port city of Odessa.

Ukraine war: Guterres wants to reach a ceasefire in meetings with Putin and Lavrov

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. Guterre’s declared goal is to achieve a ceasefire. “Urgent steps” must be taken to establish peace. However, the talks are also likely to be about a greater diplomatic role for the United Nations and the UN’s humanitarian access and safe escape routes for civilians, for example from the besieged city of Mariupol.

The 72-year-old UN chief will first speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at 11:30 a.m. (CEST). According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a press conference is planned for 12:30 p.m. After that, Guterres will confer with Putin in the Kremlin. After his stay in Russia, the UN Secretary-General wants to travel via Poland to Ukraine, where he wants to meet Zelenskyy on Thursday.

War in Ukraine: UN Secretary-General to enable humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

According to its own statements, the Ukrainian government was unable to reach an agreement with Moscow on safe escape corridors from the besieged steelworks in Mariupol on Monday. This is what Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote in the Telegram online service on Monday. Ukraine is now relying on Guterres’ mediation to rescue the trapped civilians. He is asked to become “the initiator and guarantor of a humanitarian corridor,” Vereshchuk said. UN and International Committee of the Red Cross officials should monitor the possibility of evacuation.

Shortly before, Russia had announced a ceasefire at the Azov steelworks, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are reportedly holed up. The Russian troops would “stop all combat operations” and “withdraw their units to a safe distance” from 1 p.m. (CEST) to ensure the evacuation of civilians, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said. The civilians would be taken “in any direction they chose.” The Ukrainian side should show its “readiness” for the ceasefire “by hoisting white flags” on the premises of the steel mill, the ministry added. (dpa/AFP/mh)