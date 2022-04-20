The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the disruption by Kyiv of a humanitarian operation at Azovstal in Mariupol

The head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, said that the operation announced by Russia to evacuate people from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol was disrupted by the Kiev authorities, in connection with which no one was able to use the open humanitarian corridor, reports RIA News.

Today, April 20, 2022, the Russian Armed Forces, exclusively for humanitarian purposes, from 14:00 (Moscow time) opened a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, which, according to the statements of the Ukrainian side, is allegedly located there, as well as invited the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries to lay down their arms and voluntarily surrender Mikhail Mizintsev Head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation

The representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the Ukrainian nationalists were given another opportunity to surrender and escape, which they again did not use. In his opinion, this shows the inhuman attitude of the Kiev regime towards its servicemen.

It’s almost impossible to give up

According to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Azovstal will soon be under the complete control of the Russian military. He noted that the soldiers are ready for decisive action. Kadyrov stressed that the nationalists should have surrendered earlier, but now the chance has been irretrievably lost.

Today, before lunch or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Everything is ready, the strategies are ready, the warriors are ready, it just takes time Razman Kadyrov head of Chechnya

Correspondent Alexander Kots, in turn, said that 35 Ukrainian marines managed to leave the territory of the enterprise. According to him, they were very lucky that they survived, because Ukrainian Nazis usually shoot those who try to surrender.

At the same time, the commander of the marines blocked at the metallurgical plant, the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Major Serhiy Volyn, announced that his soldiers would continue “to conduct combat operations and perform combat missions until they resolved.” He lamented the difficult situation, since there are more than 500 wounded Ukrainians and hundreds of civilians at the plant, and there are no medicines.

The people’s militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (NM DPR) reported that five Ukrainian soldiers who were on the territory of Azovstal had surrendered. They managed to find out that they have such an opportunity thanks to special leaflets that had previously been dropped on the territory of the industrial zone of Mariupol.

Azov’s requests for humanitarian corridors

Mizintsev commented on the appeal of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi Azov regiment with a request to provide “green corridors” for exiting Azovstal. He noted that this appeal should have been sent to Kiev.

The Russian Federation has done everything to save your lives. It was necessary to apply directly to the leadership of Ukraine, which has treacherously abandoned you for a long time Mikhail Mizintsev Head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation

He also stressed that the Russian side guaranteed all the militants who voluntarily lay down their weapons the preservation of life, complete security and the provision of qualified medical care.