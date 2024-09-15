Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov told Polish Foreign Minister about the situation at the front

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, met with the Polish delegation headed by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and told him about the situation at the front. The corresponding post was published on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) Ukrainian minister.

“Together with the team, we informed the Polish delegation about the latest developments on the battlefield,” the statement said. According to Umerov, the issue of supporting the Ukrainian military industry and attracting EU funds to increase military production was also discussed.

Earlier, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that Western countries supply Kyiv with outdated equipment, sometimes even from World War II. “Recently, Ukraine received Malera howitzers manufactured in 1956. Everything would be fine, but they were broken, arrived without spare parts and instructions for operation and repair. It was not possible to repair them. Following them, M101 howitzers were delivered, manufactured even earlier – in 1943,” Azarov complained.