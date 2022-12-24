The Ukrainian authorities denounced this December 24 that in the city of Kherson, in the south of the country, Five civilians have died as a result of a Russian attack, in addition to the five victims registered last Friday in the region.

On Saturday morning, on Christmas Eve, in the central part of the city. This is not military installations, this is not a war by the rules.

The “terrorist state” continues to bombard the civilian population of Ukraine, the vice president of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said in reference to Russia on his Telegram channel.

“Kherson. Saturday morning, Christmas Eve, in the central part of the city. This is not military installations, this is not a war that follows the rules,” he added, in a post accompanied by photos showing cars on fire. and people lying on the ground.

Shortly after, he published another message in which he informed that for the moment the attack has left five dead and twenty wounded.

In yesterday, heRussian forces had already bombarded the territory of the region with artillery fire 74 times.multiple rocket launchers, mortars and tanks, according to the head of the military administration of that province, Yaroslav Yanushevich, reported in his Telegram account.

“The Russian army killed five civilians in the Kherson region and 17 people were injured with different levels of severity,” Yanushevich said.

“Among the wounded is a six-year-old girl. The girl was taken to the hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds. The girl is in serious condition,” he concluded.

EFE