Ukrainian authorities decided to forcibly evacuate children from Slovyansk as soon as possible

Kyiv decided to forcibly evacuate children from the city of Sloviansk, located in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), writes “Ukrinform”.

As the publication clarified, minors under guardianship and guardianship will be forcibly taken out. The authorities noted that “guardians are obliged to leave the Donetsk region as soon as possible.” In case of refusal, they will be deprived of the duties of guardianship or guardianship, and the children will be forcibly evacuated.

Journalists specified that 23 families live in Slavyansk, raising orphans and children whose parents were deprived of their rights.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are transferring a large amount of equipment and reserves towards Slovyansk.