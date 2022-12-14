The Ukrainian capital suffered a new attack by the Russian Army this morning and explosions have been heard in the Shevchenkiv district, in the center of the cityinformed the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, who did not specify if there have been victims.

“Explosions in the Shevchenkiv district of the capital. (Basic) services are still operational. New details later,” the municipal official wrote briefly on his Telegram account.

He also said that in the kyiv region and about the capital, the Ukrainian air defense forces would have managed to shoot down more than a dozen drones of the type Iranian-made “shahed” launched by the Russians.

The local outlet Ukrainska Pravda talks about “multiple explosions” in the Ukrainian capital and the region of the same name in recent hours and specifies that the attack was apparently carried out with “shahed” drones.

See also NATO accuses Russia of a false withdrawal to attack kyiv Most of the drones were shot down by air defense forces in the region.

For his part, the head of the kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that “the morning in the capital and the kyiv region began with an attack by the Russian Federation with ‘shahed’ drones.”

“Most of the drones were shot down by the air defense forces in the region,” said the administrative officer, according to local media.

Subsequently, Ukrainian forces reported that the capital’s air defense was still operational and first thing in the morning they would have initially managed to knock down 11 of those devices, although they later specified that there were 13.

According to preliminary information, the remains of one of the drones damaged two administrative buildings in the central Shevchenkiv district of the capital.

“Thanks to the effective work of the air defense and electronic warfare units, 13 kamikaze drones have already been destroyed,” Serhii Popko, head of the kyiv City Military Administration, said on his Telegram account.

In addition to the two administrative buildings, a private house was damaged in the drone strike in the region.

EFE