The State Border Guard Service did not see an increase in troops on the border after Lukashenko’s words about 1/3 of the army

Ukrainian border guards have not seen an increase in the number of personnel and equipment of Belarusian troops on the border. This is how Colonel Andrei Demchenko, a representative of the State Border Service of the Republic (GBS), commented in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda on the words of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the transfer of a third of the army to the border.

Demchenko also accused the Belarusian leader of escalating the situation. “The situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus is unchanged. As we can see, Lukashenko’s rhetoric is also unchanged,” he said.

Earlier, the President of Belarus said that the Belarusian-Ukrainian border was mined “like never before.” According to him, Ukraine has 120,000 soldiers on the border with Belarus, and in response, Minsk has deployed troops along the entire border.