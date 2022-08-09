Ukraine announced on Tuesday the arrest of two suspected Russian spies on suspicion of planning an attack on Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksij Resnikov and military espionage chief Kyrilo Budanov. The reward for the murders was $150,000 each, according to the kyiv Executive.

At the military level, the Kremlin reported on Tuesday a series of explosions recorded at its air base on the Crimean peninsula. According to the Defense Ministry, at least one person was killed and five were injured. Moscow said that an ammunition depot exploded, while kyiv claimed responsibility for the attack, which would have been carried out with a Grim 2-type missile. If so, it would represent a significant advance in the attack capacity of the Ukrainian forces, which until now now they had not carried out any operations in the territory annexed by Russia in 2014.

On the other hand, a day after approving a new shipment of weapons worth a billion dollars, the United States admitted for the first time on Tuesday that it had delivered anti-radar missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Likewise, the undersecretary for defense policy, Colin Kahl, indicated in a press conference that, according to White House calculations, Russia has already lost between 70,000 and 80,000 troops since the beginning of the invasion last February.