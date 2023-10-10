Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Ukrainian troops make progress in Donetsk and capture a Russian battalion leader. The Ukraine war in the news ticker.

Prisoner exchange : Captured Russian commander is supposed to mediate

: Captured Russian commander is supposed to mediate The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Kiev/Moscow – After calm had initially returned to the small town of Bakhmut, which had been fought over for months, Ukraine and Russia are now once again engaged in heavy fighting in the region in Donetsk. Now the 3rd Separatist Brigade announced on its Telegram channel on Monday that its fighters had captured the leader of the Russian Alga Volunteer Battalion. The commander’s name has not yet been released.

In an attached video purporting to show the moment the Russian commander was captured, Ukrainian soldiers can be seen taking the wounded officer into a crumbling building and giving him water. According to translations circulating on

A Ukrainian soldier sits in a trench on the front line in Donetsk Oblast. (Archive photo) © Aziz Karimov/Imago

Russian commander to help Ukraine with prisoner exchange

“There are a sh*t lot of people who died here,” said the Russian commander when asked about the condition of his battalion. The reported capture, which could not be independently confirmed, comes as Kiev makes further progress in its counteroffensive. The prisoner is now supposed to serve as a “representative of the exchange fund among the high-ranking officers of the occupiers.” In August, Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov stated that the number of Russian prisoners of war in its possession had exceeded 200, among other things Interfax Ukraine reported.

The industrial city of Bakhmut has been in Russian hands since May 2023 after months of brutal fighting. The place suffered sad notoriety due to the huge extent of the destruction and the activities of the Wagner private militia. After the mercenaries withdrew, Ukraine gradually managed to recapture important villages south of the city, which once had a population of 74,000. (with agencies)