The Ukrainian capital, kyiv, was left without water or electricity on Wednesday after a wave of Russian attacks that also affected other cities in the country, causing the death of at least three people.

“Russian terrorists are trying to destroy Ukraine’s energy supply facilities. Today there have been explosions in various parts of the country,” Ukrainian Vice President Kyrylo Tymoshenko lamented on Telegram. “A two-story building was damaged. There are three dead and six injured”the kyiv regional administration announced on Telegram, without giving further details.

In kyiv the water supply was “suspended” after the attack, kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, calling on residents to store water.

for his part the city of Lviv, in the west of the country, lost power on Wednesday after the attackssaid its mayor, Andriy Sadovy.

“The whole city is without power. We are waiting for more information from the experts. There may be interruptions in the water supply,” he said on Telegram.

The attacks also had consequences in neighboring Moldova, where there were “massive power outages” on Wednesday.

“Following Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine’s energy system in the last hour, we have massive blackouts across the country,” Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Facebook.



Moldova is suffering from major energy problems related to the war in Ukraine.

At least three dead and six wounded in attacks

At least three people died and six others were injured as a result of the bombardments launched on Wednesday by the Russian army on kyiv, the Military Administration of the Ukrainian capital reported on its Telegram account.

“A two-story building was damaged as a result of the impact. Three people died and six were injured,” the military institution said.

The new Russian attack launched today has affected several districts of the city and has damaged infrastructure, while leaving them without a supply of drinking water, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed this Wednesday in a message on his Telegram account.

“One of the capital’s infrastructures has been hit. Stay in the shelters. The air alert will continue,” Klitschko said in a first message to the population.

Minutes later, the main mayor confirmed that there had been several explosions in different districts of the capitalto which emergency and medical teams have been sent.

“Several more explosions in different districts of the capital. Rescuers and doctors have been sent to the “affected” places, the mayor added on Telegram.

“Russia welcomes its recognition as a terrorist state of a new (wave of) missile terror against the Ukrainian capital and other cities,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after learning of the attack.

“It should be clear to those who still had doubts: Russia must be recognized as a terrorist state throughout the world and Ukraine must obtain all the necessary air defense systems as soon as possible,” he denounced.

Kuleba was referring to the declaration this Wednesday by the European Parliament of Russia as a state promoter of terrorism in view of its “deliberate attacks and the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian population.”

The community legislature also demanded from the European Union a new legal framework to classify these States and restrict the bloc’s relations with said countries.

For his part, Andriy Yermak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, linked the Russian attack on the capital with the declaration of the Eurocámara against Moscow.

“The European Parliament recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses the means of terrorism. Terrorists immediately confirm that they are terrorists – they launch rockets. Naive losers,” Yermak wrote on social media.

According to local media, explosions have also been heard in the last few hours in other parts of the kyiv region and in several cities throughout Ukraine, such as Kremenchug, Vinnitsia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv.

Russia has focused its attacks in recent weeks on hitting Ukrainian infrastructure with which the country has begun to suffer severe problems in the water, gas and electricity supply networks just at the beginning of winter.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE