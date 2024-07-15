Home page politics

Kiev would like to use these missiles against targets in Russia. (Archive image) © Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson/US Army/AP/dpa

Constant dripping wears away the stone: Ukraine keeps demanding permission from the USA to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia itself. Is Washington giving in?

Kiev – In the face of constant Russian missile and air attacks, Ukraine wants to eliminate the source of the evil – military airfields and missile launch pads on Russian territory, deep inland. The list of possible targets is now long, and the desire for retaliation is great. The only thing missing is the US’s permission to use the long-range weapons systems supplied by the West. Meanwhile, Ukraine is reporting explosions in Odessa, and Russia is reporting further Ukrainian drone attacks.

So far, Washington has remained firm on the weapons systems, and the US has not yet given Ukraine permission to use these long-range weapons to attack targets on Russian territory. This was announced by Ihor Zhovka, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential office, in an interview with “Voice of America”. Nevertheless, Ukraine is continuing to work with the US on this issue and hopes that a compromise will be reached soon.

“Everyone knows where the danger lies, where the missiles (against Ukraine) will be launched.” Zhovka expressed optimism: “All important decisions that the US has made in the past were made extremely quietly – and this will be the case this time too.”

For some time now, Ukraine has been demanding permission to use long-range weapons, such as rockets or cruise missiles, supplied by the USA and other Western partners against targets on Russian territory. So far, the Ukrainian military has only been able to use drones with significantly lower explosive power. These have had several successes against fuel depots and refineries, but the unmanned aircraft have so far had little effect against airfields or missile launch bases.

Kiev mainly uses drones against targets in Russia. (Archive image) © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

Western weapons may currently only be used against targets in the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, and in the east of the country in the immediate border area.

The USA is aware of this problem, emphasised Shovka. He therefore expects the USA to agree soon, “as has happened before with other issues that we have discussed with the US government.”

Explosions in Odessa – Russia reports drone attacks

According to media reports, violent explosions occurred near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa at night. The governor of the region’s military administration, Oleh Kiper, called on residents of the city and the Odessa district via Telegram to stay in shelters until the fire was extinguished. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. There was initially no information about possible damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, according to the responsible governor, Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed six drones over the Bryansk region. The region southwest of Moscow borders Ukraine. A drone attack was also reported in the Russian region of Lipetsk, south of Moscow. A drone crashed on the site of an electrical substation, according to the local governor. In both cases, there were no injuries and the substation’s operation was not disrupted. The information could not initially be independently verified.

New 3-ton glide bombs against targets in Ukraine

According to information from Ukrainian military sources, the Russian Air Force has recently started using new types of glide bombs against targets in Ukraine. Bombs weighing three tons have been fitted with small wings and appropriate electronics so that they can be dropped from aircraft from a great distance and then guided to the target.

Su-34 as a carrier for 3-ton bombs. (Archive photo) © Vitaliy Timkiv/AP/dpa

“They use Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets that take off from airfields that we should destroy to protect our people,” Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office in Kyiv, was quoted as saying by the Unian agency. But there is no permission to use Western weapons, he complained. “Only such permission can save many human lives.”

A Russian fighter pilot, speaking to the state agency Tass, emphasized the accuracy of the upgraded, actually outdated bombs. The maximum deviation is ten meters, claimed the unnamed pilot. In addition, the bombs could not be stopped by any anti-aircraft defenses in their approach, “neither Patriots nor Cheetahs.”

Merz: Support Ukraine with fighter jets too

Meanwhile, CDU leader Friedrich Merz called for greater support for Ukraine to defend against the Russian war of aggression – and for the delivery of fighter jets.

Merz said in the ARD format “Ask yourself”: “It seems somewhat plausible to me to help Ukraine now to at least regain sovereignty over its own airspace. Because these missile attacks, which are now taking place in ever greater numbers, against the infrastructure, against electricity and water supplies, against hospitals, old people’s homes, cannot be brought under control from the ground alone. And that is why the delivery of fighter planes to Ukraine has already been decided in many countries around the world, including in Europe. We as Germans should not stand back in this regard.”

Merz is in favor of further support for Ukraine – including the delivery of fighter jets © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Some NATO countries want to speed up the process of equipping Ukraine with Western fighter aircraft. The transfer of F-16 jets is already underway, the USA, the Netherlands and Denmark announced in a joint statement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington last week. This means that the machines could be used to defend against Russian aggression this summer. The delivery involves American-made F-16 jets that are being provided by Denmark and the Netherlands. dpa