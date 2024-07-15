Home page politics

After escalating Russian attacks, Ukraine is demanding permission to use long-range weapons against Russia. Meanwhile, explosions are shaking the city of Odessa. The news ticker.

Kiev/Odessa – In the face of constant Russian missile and air attacks, Ukraine wants to eliminate the source of the evil – military airfields and missile launch pads on Russian territory, deep inland. The list of possible targets is now long, and the desire for retaliation is great. The only thing missing is the USA’s permission to use the long-range weapons systems supplied by the West.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Ukraine war. The information on the war in Ukraine cannot be independently verified.

Debate about Use of long-range weapons against Russia

So far, Washington has remained firm on the weapons systems that USA have not yet given Ukraine permission to use these long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory. This was announced by Ihor Shovka, the deputy head of the Presidential Chancellery of Volodymyr Zelenskyin an interview by Voice of America Nevertheless, Ukraine continues to work with the USA on this issue and hopes for a quick compromise.

“Everyone knows where the danger lies, where the missiles (against Ukraine) will be launched.” Zhovka expressed optimism: “All important decisions that the US has made in the past were made extremely quietly – and this will be the case this time too.”

USA remains stubborn: No permission yet for the use of far-reaching systems

For some time now, Ukraine has been demanding permission to use long-range weapons, such as rockets or cruise missiles, supplied by the USA and other Western partners against targets on Russian territory. So far, the Ukrainian military has only been able to use drones with significantly lower explosive power. These have had several successes against fuel depots and refineries, but the unmanned aircraft have so far had little effect against airfields or missile launch bases.

Western weapons may currently only be used against targets in the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, and in the east of the country in the immediate border area. The USA is aware of this problem, emphasised Zhovka. He therefore expects the USA to agree soon, “as has happened previously with other issues that we have discussed with the US government.”

Explosions in Odessa after Threat from Russian missiles

According to media reports, violent explosions occurred near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa at night. The governor of the region’s military administration, Oleh Kiper, called on residents of the city and the Odessa district via Telegram to stay in shelters until the fire was extinguished. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. There was initially no information about possible damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, according to the responsible governor, Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed six drones over the Bryansk region. The region southwest of Moscow borders Ukraine. A drone attack was also reported in the Russian region of Lipetsk, south of Moscow. A drone crashed on the site of an electrical substation, according to the local governor. In both cases, there were no injuries and the substation’s operation was not disrupted. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The front line shows in which areas Russian troops were able to advance in the Ukraine war and where Ukraine was able to push back Russia’s attacks. Our current maps of the front line in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. (bb/dpa)